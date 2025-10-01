Engaged women demand urgent action on energy policy reform for Canadian prosperity

Survey results and insights from workshops show women want major energy projects, including pipelines, prioritized to strengthen economic and energy independence

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Powered by Women (CPW) and Deloitte Canada released a new co-authored report that reveals engaged women across Canada are a growing force who want to see urgent action taken when it comes to Canada's energy strategy.

The Canadian women's collective voices from coast-to-coast report features data from a national survey conducted by Leger, and insights directly from over 500 women who attended facilitated workshops hosted by CPW and Deloitte in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. It shows women across the country share a vision for a prosperous and self-sufficient Canada, powered through innovative and bold ideas from a strong energy sector. The vast majority of engaged women – over 80 per cent – shared they believe responsible and efficient resource and infrastructure development is essential for Canada's long-term prosperity.

"Canadian women have a deep sense of pride in our energy and natural resource sector and see a connection between its success and a prosperous future for our families and our country," says Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO of Canada Powered by Women. "But that future isn't guaranteed. There is a sense of urgency for Canada to take the right approach developing balanced policy to support growth and expansion of the energy sector with new projects of national significance, including new pipelines."

The report urges policymakers to deliver new bold, practical energy policies that respond to today's challenges, anticipate tomorrow's needs, and prove to women across Canada that their voices are not just heard, but acted upon. Engaged women know the importance of creating the right conditions for economic growth and for diversifying markets. At the same time, they believe it is important to continue to make progress on emissions reduction, but in a global context. This group, that represents 42 per cent, or 6.7 million women in Canada, are clear in their overwhelming support for strengthening energy independence from the U.S. and wanting a national energy corridor fast-tracked.

"Canada is at a pivotal moment. The choices we make today about investing in our energy future will shape not just our lives, but those of generations to come," said Stephanie Prior, Partner, Deloitte Canada, Energy, Resources & Industrials Strategy and Sustainability & Climate Leader. "Deloitte Canada is proud to collaborate with CPW to elevate the voices of women who care deeply about the future of our country – women who are informed, engaged, and ready to lead. Their voices, captured throughout this report, reflect not only pride in the energy sector but confidence in what's possible."

Women surveyed and those who attended the facilitated workshops did not hesitate to share their views – they want to see Canada regain a leadership position on the world stage when it comes to energy and natural resources. Now, they not only want their voices to be heard, but acted upon.

"Women who participated in our workshops were eager to share what matters most to them, and they were clear about supporting our work to see sound energy policy that balances the priorities of engaged women," says Sue Riddell Rose, Canada Powered by Women Founder & Board Chair. "While there is hope and optimism, there is also a clear disconnect between the intended outcomes of government policies that still remain in place and the conditions required to unlock development of Canada's world class resources for real-life economic impact and Canadian prosperity."

About the report

Survey data is from a study conducted via Leger's online panel (LEO) from February 27 -March 10, 2025. Data was weighted to ensure proper representation of engaged women across Canada and the survey was offered in both English and French. Results only exclude those women strongly aligned with the far left. Additional insights contained throughout the report come from engaged women participants at the CPW Power & Prosperity national event series and workshops facilitated by both Deloitte Canada and PwC that were held in spring 2025.

About Canada Powered by Women

Established in 2019, Canada Powered by Women is a non-partisan, non-profit organization. Our vision is to be the unignorable voice of women during energy transformation, influencing sound energy policy and advancing economic prosperity. We create opportunities for women to participate in energy transformation conversations and represent their points of view to influence public perception, policymakers and media.

