WLFI Partners with AB to Deploy the USD1 Stablecoin on AB Chain

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and AB Chain announced a collaboration under which USD1 has been deployed on AB Chain. Leveraging AB Chain's high-performance network, USD1 delivers a faster and more convenient stablecoin experience for users.

The partnership further enriches AB Chain's DeFi and payments ecosystem, strengthening use cases across trading, lending, and liquidity.

Meanwhile, the decentralizedwallet AB Wallet aims to be the most user-friendly wallet for USD1 with zero-fee transfers, near-instant settlement, and full compatibility with all chains where USD1 is available. Looking ahead, AB Wallet is exploring USD1 yield and other value-added services.

The launch of USD1 marks an important step forward in AB Chain's stablecoin infrastructure.

