AB Crosses the Singularity: Building a New Generation of Secure and Scalable Infrastructure for Decentralized Applications and Assets

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- In early April, at a bustling Web3 gathering in Hong Kong, a crypto investor from Dubai named Ahmed shared a story that captured the attention of the room.

"When I recovered my three-year-old BEP2 tokens using AB Wallet, it felt like discovering a long-lost treasure in the digital world," he said. "It wasn't just a technical recovery. It was the moment I felt reconnected—like the system had found me again."

These "orphaned assets" had long slipped from his memory. But AB DAO's global cross-chain recovery initiative not only returned his funds—it also restored his sense of trust and participation in a growing ecosystem.

Ahmed is far from alone.

Over the past three months, millions like him have witnessed AB's transformation—from an early experiment in DAO governance into a next-generation infrastructure for secure, scalable decentralized applications and digital assets.

AB Core: The Engine Connecting Real-World Economies to On-Chain Value

Following a comprehensive brand upgrade, AB launched its flagship blockchain, AB Core—a high-throughput, low-latency network that offers one-second block times and near-zero transaction fees. Fully compatible with Ethereum, AB Core is purpose-built to bridge the gap between decentralized infrastructure and real-world economies.

"We didn't build AB Core to be just another Layer-1," said Brian, AB's Global Head of Brand. "We built it to solve the core pain points of today's blockchain landscape—performance bottlenecks, poor user experience, and limited real-world adoption."

Through a modular architecture and industry-specific sidechains, AB Core is tailored for real-world verticals like IoT, finance, and payments.

The former AB mainnet has been rebranded as AB IoT, and will now operate as a dedicated sidechain optimized for device data and off-chain asset interactions.

AB has also entered a strategic partnership with Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL)—a Hong Kong-based AI leader and the first AI company from Hong Kong to be listed on Nasdaq (Ticker: ATGL). Together, the two plan to explore groundbreaking applications at the intersection of AI and IoT.

AB Wallet: A Secure, Frictionless Portal to Decentralized Finance

If AB Core is the superhighway of digital value, AB Wallet is the user on-ramp. Built on MPC (Multi-Party Computation) architecture, it ensures non-custodial security while integrating gasless transactions, AI-driven UX recommendations, and seamless fiat on/off-ramps.

AB Wallet also supports stablecoin payments, card integration, Web3 social and content access, a Dapp gateway, and SDK modules for developers—making it a comprehensive hub for users and builders alike.

"Recovering my BEP2 tokens was as easy as sending an email," said Ahmed. "I didn't even need to understand what a cross-chain bridge is. That's how intuitive AB Wallet is."

Stablecoins and Payments: Building the Foundation for On-Chain Liquidity

At the core of AB's economic infrastructure is its stablecoin protocol—designed to enable seamless flows between fiat-backed assets and on-chain value. Deployed on AB Core, the stablecoin framework includes transparent reserves, multi-jurisdictional custodianship, and native cross-chain issuance capabilities. Deep wallet integration ensures an efficient and intuitive user experience.

"Stablecoins solve crypto's biggest usability challenge: volatility," Brian said. "Once people stop worrying whether their coffee will double or halve in value tomorrow, blockchain payments will finally be ready for everyday use."

By combining stablecoins with gasless architecture, AB is creating a frictionless, borderless payment system designed for billions of users.

From One Million to Ten: The User Explosion

AB's relaunch has fueled exponential growth. On the exchange side, AB has been listed on Bitget, HTX, Gate.io, MEXC, BingX, BitMart, Lbank, and other global platforms—along with airdrop campaigns distributing millions of dollars in value to new users.

On the community front, AB DAO launched a global cross-chain recovery campaign in March, targeting over 20,000 legacy BEP2 addresses. The effort not only safeguarded user assets, but also rekindled long-dormant engagement and revitalized on-chain identity participation.

Today, AB's global community spans more than 100 countries with active language hubs in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, and Filipino.

"When I rejoined the AB community, I realized it wasn't just about price anymore," said Ahmed. "From Taipei to Dubai, from New York to Mumbai—people are building this together."

Brian adds, "In Q1 alone, we onboarded over 1 million new exchange users, and our global community surpassed 10 million members. Our target is to grow that number by several million more by year-end."

Ecosystem Growth: DeFi, RWA, and Web3 Entertainment

With the core infrastructure now in place, AB is scaling outwards into a multi-dimensional ecosystem built on three verticals:

DeFi Services: Core modules like lending, staking, trading, and yield aggregation are now live or in development.

RWA (Real-World Asset) Integration: Using a compliant framework for tokenizing off-chain rights and ownership, AB is building pathways for real-world assets to exist on-chain.

Digital Entertainment: Supporting creator economies, interactive platforms, and virtual asset marketplaces, AB aims to become a key player in the emerging Web3 cultural economy.

"We're not here to rehash existing DeFi blueprints," Brian explained. "Our goal is to meaningfully connect Web3 innovation with real-world value—and to bring traditional players into this ecosystem."

Compliance First: AB DAO's Long-Term Strategy

Unlike many Web3 projects, AB DAO treats compliance not as an afterthought, but as a core design principle. "We see compliance not as a moat, but as a bridge," said Brian. "It brings peace of mind to users and lowers the barrier for global adoption."

AB DAO has established the AB Charity Foundation in Ireland to support education, public goods, and technology-for-good initiatives. The team is also advancing stablecoin regulatory frameworks, including fiat reserve audits and multi-jurisdictional legal structures to ensure secure operations worldwide.

A Vision for the Future: Rebuilding the World's Value Infrastructure

In just three months, AB has gone from a rebrand to a renaissance. But its momentum is part of a larger story—the story of how Web3 is finally moving from ideology to infrastructure.

AB isn't just a chain. Or a DAO. Or a token. It is the blueprint for a new financial system—one that transcends borders, operates without centralized control, and runs securely at global scale.

With a "technology + application + community" approach, AB is building an open value system that empowers users, developers, and assets to move freely—and reshape the architecture of the digital world.

"Every step we take at AB," said Brian, "is a step toward a more secure, more inclusive digital future."

AB DAO's Global Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges: Bitget, HTX, MEXC, Gate, BingX, BitMart, DigiFinex, Lbank, Hotcoin, UEEx, WEEX, and 4E, with upcoming listings on Biconomy and BTSE. In the near future, $AB will continue to launch on more exchanges, broaden ecosystem use cases, and accelerate global growth.

AB DAO's Mission: To Empower 100 Million People Worldwide to Hold $AB!

