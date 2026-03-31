The Mint adds a surprise glow-in-the-dark effect to the colourized version of the new

$2 circulation coin honouring Canada's iconic CN Tower

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Fifty years ago, what began as a high‑rise telecommunications project evolved into an architectural wonder that has since captured the hearts and minds of Canadians and visitors from around the world. Canada's engineering excellence reached new heights with the building of the CN Tower, establishing it as a defining symbol of national ingenuity and technical achievement. The CN Tower's 50th anniversary is commemorated on a new $2 circulation coin that was unveiled on the attraction's Main Observation Level, a fitting vantage point from which to honour this iconic landmark. The colourized version of the coin is also enhanced with a glow‑in‑the‑dark effect, only the second circulation coin to feature this Royal Canadian Mint innovation. It begins circulating today.

"For half a century, the CN Tower has stood as a world-renowned landmark, instantly recognizable across the globe as a symbol of Canada's ambition and innovation. More than an engineering marvel, it has become part of who we are, welcoming millions of visitors over the years," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. "As we mark its 50th anniversary, this new circulation coin gives Canadians a chance to carry a piece of that history with them."

"The CN Tower is an enduring symbol of Canadian pride, engineering excellence and innovation. As we celebrate its 50th anniversary year, we honour its legacy and a future of infinite possibilities," said Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company. "Canada Lands Company is proud to partner with the Royal Canadian Mint and provide Canadians with an opportunity to learn more about the CN Tower and its lasting impact."

In the 1960s, downtown Toronto's rapidly rising skyline created major challenges for radio and TV transmission. To solve them, a dedicated group of Canadian engineers and visionaries developed the CN Tower. In just two years, more than 1,500 workers rotating through 24‑hour shifts completed the concrete structure and topped it with a massive steel mast, bringing its height to 553.33 metres. The result was a landmark of collaboration, determination and Canadian ingenuity. This new $2 coin features glow‑in‑the‑dark details that reflect the innovative spirit behind building Canada's tallest freestanding structure.

"The Royal Canadian Mint has a proud tradition of celebrating Canada's greatest achievements through coins that uniquely tell and preserve our nation's stories," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "For fifty years, the CN Tower has stood as a beacon of Canadian vision, innovation and know‑how, defining both our country and its home city of Toronto. We hope that our coin celebrating an unforgettable landmark that welcomes and connects people from across Canada and around the world, will delight and inspire everyone who finds it in their change."

Designed by Canadian illustrator Carl Wiens, the coin's reverse marks the 50th anniversary of the CN Tower's official opening on June 26, 1976. Its inner core features the CN Tower rising above Lake Ontario and today's Toronto skyline, contrasted with a 1976 outline below. When activated, the coin's glow‑in‑the‑dark technology reveals the CN Tower and skyline illuminated at night. Additional silhouettes on the outer ring highlight five decades of architectural growth, from the 1976 skyline on the left to Toronto's 2026 cityscape on the right. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

Limited to a mintage of three million – one million uncoloured versions and two million colourized versions – the new $2 commemorative circulation coin will begin circulating on March 31. Canadians will find it in their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of $2 coins.

Both the colourized and uncoloured versions are available in a two-piece Collector Keepsake Card, presented in an ornate folder. Special Wrap Rolls of 25 coins − in coloured and uncoloured formats – are also available, as is a Special Wrap Roll Box Set of both types of rolls, featuring encapsulated examples of the colourized and uncolored coin. A rectangular fine silver collector coin that brings the CN Tower to life with black light technology, as well as an exclusive pure gold coin add their own special lustre to the celebration.

These collectibles can be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

More information on the history and significance of the CN Tower can be found at www.mint.ca/cntower50.

Coin images are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attraction management. Since 1995, it has contributed to enriching communities and the Canadian experience by unlocking the full potential of the properties it owns and operates in Montréal and across Canada. The Company acquires, transforms, and reintegrates surplus federal lands into sought-after communities, helping to create housing. Canada Lands is also a recognized leader in managing iconic tourist attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montréal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal. Canada Lands strives to increase economic, social, and environmental value in all its real estate and attraction projects and is proud to have generated over $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception.



About the CN Tower

An enduring symbol of innovation, Canada's National Tower inspires and connects Canadians. Committed to sustainability, accessibility, inclusivity, the CN Tower is held in perpetuity. Self-sustaining and profitable, its successful operation as Canada's preeminent attraction returns value to and forms a lasting legacy for all Canadians. We stand tall, we elevate every occasion, and we celebrate infinite possibilities, as we welcome visitors from around the world to Canada's celebration destination. Visit cntower.ca for more information.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Royal Canadian Mint, Telephone: 613-884-6370, [email protected]