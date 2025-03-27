Wishpond Collaborates with Venops to Transform Professional Medical Engagements with AI-Powered SalesCloser Platform

Wishpond enters into a collaboration agreement with Venops to market and sell Wishpond's AI-powered SalesCloser platform, white-labeled as Provencis, to clients in healthcare and the medical industry.

This collaboration underscores Wishpond's commitment to expanding SalesCloser's reach into new verticals and delivering tailored AI solutions that transform sales processes and empower businesses of all industries to achieve their goals.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of AI-enabled marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Venops Inc. ("Venops"), a leader in healthcare regulatory compliance and consulting services, to market and sell Wishpond's AI-powered SalesCloser platform, white-labeled as "Provencis", to clients in the medical industry. With a network of over 1,000 medical clinics, Venops brings extensive professional and industry reach, combining its deep expertise in healthcare compliance with Wishpond's innovative AI technology, this collaboration aims to revolutionize how businesses in the medical sector engage with prospects and drive sales.

Under the agreement, Venops will leverage its industry expertise and customer relationships to market Provencis, while Wishpond will provide the use of its SalesCloser platform, including AI virtual agents, platform hosting, and ongoing support. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions and represents a significant milestone for both companies in driving growth and innovation within the healthcare industry.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Venops to introduce our SalesCloser technology to the medical industry under the Provencis brand. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding SalesCloser's reach into new verticals, delivering tailored AI solutions that aim to transform sales processes and empower businesses to achieve their goals."

Mark Maloney, CEO of Venops, commented, "Collaborating with Wishpond allows us to provide our clients in the medical sector with a cutting-edge solution tailored to their unique needs. Provencis combines the power of AI with Venops' regulatory expertise, creating a groundbreaking sales tool that transforms how businesses engage with prospects and drive sales."

Provencis is a healthcare-focused generative AI solution designed to assist providers with patient care, administrative tasks, and sales operations. Venops aims to utilize Provencis to empower healthcare providers with AI tools that enhance patient outcomes, reduce complications and readmissions, ease administrative burdens, and enable more personalized care. Additionally, Provencis equips healthcare industry leaders with AI solutions that facilitate communication about their services and products to the professionals who need them. The vision of Provencis is to create a future where AI helps the healthcare ecosystem focus on what truly matters: the patient.

Provencis offers a range of applications tailored for different segments of the medical industry. In medical practices and in the medical industry, it serves as a virtual receptionist, answering calls without the need for a phone tree, providing details on hours of operation, services offered, insurance plans accepted, and scheduling appointments. It can refer callers to human representatives when necessary and collect information for staff follow-ups. In surgical centers and medical practices, it enhances post-surgery follow-ups by monitoring recovery progress, tracking pain levels and mobility, escalating concerns to providers, scheduling follow-ups, monitoring medication adherence, and ensuring continuity of care for chronic conditions like diabetes. In the medical device industry, it functions as an inbound sales agent, providing detailed information about new devices, implants, and procedures, gathering lead information, facilitating consultations through phone or web meetings, and ensuring seamless hand-offs to sales teams or customer service representatives.

Provencis is designed to be a scalable and cost-effective AI-powered platform that helps healthcare organizations manage high volumes of inquiries while reducing reliance on human representatives. Provencis is designed to deliver interactive virtual assistance, simplifies appointment and lead management, provides comprehensive patient education and support, integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records and CRM systems, and enhances operational efficiency. By leveraging AI to handle patient inquiries, administrative tasks, and sales processes, Provencis allows healthcare providers to focus on delivering high-quality patient care while improving overall efficiency.

This collaboration between Wishpond and Venops marks a significant step forward in the application of AI within the healthcare industry. By combining Wishpond's expertise in AI-driven automation with Venops' regulatory knowledge, Provencis has the potential to redefine how healthcare businesses interact with patients and manage their sales operations, ultimately driving better outcomes for providers and patients alike.

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder, AI Email Automation, and SalesCloser AI, a conversational AI-based virtual sales agent that leverages generative AI to conduct personalized sales calls and product demos, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation, Wishpond has filed multiple patent applications in conversational AI, reinforcing its leadership in AI-enabled marketing automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, the impacts of the collaboration agreement, references to the expected results of the Company's collaboration with Venops, the expected performance of Provencis, references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser AI, references to the growth of the Company's product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, and the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, expectations, beliefs and plans relating tofuture operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the implementation, utilization and marketing of Provencis by Venops, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-572-6392