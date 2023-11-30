Winter Wonderland: Hong Kong Lights Up the Festive Season With an All-Ages Array of Activities and Beloved Characters

Step into a magical winter wonderland as Hong Kong Disneyland has unveiled The World of Frozen on November 20, the world's first and largest Frozen-themed land. In this enchanting realm that brings iconic characters and scenes from the beloved Disney film to life, visitors can discover the magic of Arendelle's best-known locations, including North Mountain and the Bay of Arendelle, all set against the idyllic backdrop of the rugged terrain of Lantau Island.

The World of Frozen is home to a range of immersive experiences, including the multi-sensory boat ride Frozen Ever After; Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, a charming carnival coaster that guides guests through the picturesque Arendelle Forest; and Playhouse In The Woods, a theatrical experience set deep in Arendelle Forest where the audience can become part of the story.

Harbourside Happenings: "Marine Pyrotechnics" decorates Hong Kong's skyline with Christmas icons

From November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024, Hong Kong WinterFest, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, takes place at Harbourside Lawn West of Art Park in West Kowloon Cultural District. A show-stopping marine pyrotechnic display will light up Hong Kong's skyline with colourful Yuletide motifs for over eight evenings in December (December 9, 10, 16, 17, 23–26), including Christmas Eve and Christmas night. The not-to-be-missed photo spot of Christmas Town, the 20-metre, 6-storey giant Christmas tree decorated with glistening lights and a gorgeous star tree topper, will be a striking complement to the dazzling skyline of the Victoria Harbour while exuding peace and hope.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the expansive harbourside precinct will buzz with after-dark live entertainment and tasty treats. WestK Nightscapes will see the district come to life over three weekends in November, with free live music across various stages and special offers at the precinct's restaurants, cafes and food trucks to fuel the revelry under the stars.

Joyeux Noël! Le Petit Prince celebrates at Ocean Park Hong Kong

Ocean Park Hong Kong invites guests to embark on a luminous adventure with Le Petit Prince during these holidays. The beloved French literary icon, who celebrates his 80th anniversary this year, will bring his beloved rose to Hong Kong to share the joy of Christmas. Guests can also follow in Le Petit Prince's footsteps, discover light projections, and stroll down the charming Le Petit Prince Light Alley for a heartwarming holiday experience that will enchant the whole family.

A Very Disney Christmas: Disney 100 CHRISTMAS LOVE 2000% BE@RBRICK UP comes to Harbour City

Harbour City Hong Kong is set to dazzle this Christmas with an unmissable collaboration between MEDICOM TOY and Disney in Disney100 CHRISTMAS LOVE 2000% BE@RBRICK UP. As part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations, 100 unique 2000% Disney-themed BE@RBRICK figurines will be displayed throughout the lifestyle precinct, including 53 brand-new designs and over 10 Christmas-clad figurines. All figurines will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation to add a heartwarming touch to this holiday extravaganza.

A Hong Kong Winter Favourite: The AIA Carnival returns to Central Harbourfront

Get ready for a winter extravaganza at the AIA Carnival in Hong Kong, returning from December 21, 2023, to February 25, 2024. A beloved Hong Kong tradition, the carnival promises thrilling rides, exciting games, interactive installations – including attractions that have never before been seen in the city – and over 1 million plush toys. The carnival atmosphere will be further elevated with street performances, delectable food stalls, and awe-inspiring live entertainment on the Center Stage. Anticipate joy, thrills, and unforgettable moments for the whole family at this iconic Hong Kong winter event.

Travellers looking for a winter escape need to look no further than Hong Kong. Book your trip to celebrate an incredible festive season with beloved characters and other seasonal surprises.

