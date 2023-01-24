Winpak Strengthens Commitment to Environmental Transparency with High CDP Score

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") proudly announces its ongoing commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Winpak has disclosed through CDP since 2018 and responded to the detailed climate change questionnaire.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business standard. By disclosing through CDP, Winpak is prepared to respond to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from employees, customers, consumers, investors, and policymakers within the regions it operates.

"We are extremely proud to receive an outstanding score of A- in our 2022 CDP filing", states Phillip Crowder, Director, Corporate Sustainability. "One of Winpak's core values is to make decisions today that positively impact the world in the future. Our latest CDP score reflects Winpak's adherence to this value and highlights the tangible steps our dedicated employees are taking to minimize the environmental impact of our business operations".

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, commented, "Another year of extreme weather, including floods, droughts and record temperatures, has shown us that climate change is already posing a real and increasing risk to companies and their supply chains. Companies have a fundamental role to play in securing a sustainable net-zero, deforestation-free and water-secure world. It is only through measuring their environmental impact, risks and opportunities that they can manage them and prepare for the future. By disclosing through CDP, Winpak has taken a vital first step. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and action for the benefit of all people and planet."

The full list of companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here:

https://www.cdp.net/en/responses

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding and Packaging Machinery. The company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of AMERIPEN, APR, PAC Global, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net to find out more.

For further information about Winpak, please contact: Caroline Schroen, Manager, Corporate Communications, 204-889-1015, [email protected]

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.