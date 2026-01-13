Winpak Awarded A- CDP Score for Fourth Consecutive Year

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved an A- score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the fourth consecutive year.

CDP is a globally recognized organization that evaluates and scores companies based on their efforts to mitigate climate change, manage environmental risks, and operate sustainably. CDP scores companies on the completeness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices. This latest A- score places Winpak among global leaders demonstrating strong environmental governance, transparent climate disclosure, and measurable progress in managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

"Earning an A- score for the fourth year in a row shows the growth and consistency of our work to minimize carbon emissions," said Phillip Crowder, Winpak's Director of Corporate Sustainability. "I am grateful for our leadership team, Board of Directors, and most importantly Winpak employees who continue to incorporate our sustainability initiatives into how we operate and create value for our clients."

As in previous years, Winpak's CDP performance reflects:

Robust governance and oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities

Clear emissions tracking and reporting across business units

Ongoing energy efficiency initiatives and emissions reduction efforts

Supplier and value-chain engagement, recognizing the importance of collaboration in driving meaningful change

"Our CDP journey reflects steady progress and diligent actions by our incredible employees," added Olivier Muggli, Winpak's President and CEO. "We remain focused on building on the foundation we've established and advancing practical, data-driven solutions that support both sustainability and business performance."

About Winpak:

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of AMERIPEN, Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), PAC Global, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

Winpak Ltd. Media Contact: Caroline Schroen, Manager, Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]