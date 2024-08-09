Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that at a meeting on August 9, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of five cents (5 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors is committed to sustainable growth in the quarterly dividend, targeting the achievement of a payout ratio of approximately 10 percent of net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company within the next five years.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254, O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214