Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information: please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214