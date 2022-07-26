Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announced that at a meeting on July 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

