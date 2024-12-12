Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Special One-Time Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that at a meeting on December 12, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special one-time dividend of three dollars (3 dollars, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable on January 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods and beverages, and in healthcare applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information, please contact: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214