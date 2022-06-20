Winpak's Board of Directors Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) announces that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of three cents (3 cents, Canadian currency) per share. The dividend is payable July 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 4, 2022.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

For further information: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214