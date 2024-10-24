Winpak Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (WPK) today reports consolidated results in US dollars for the third quarter of 2024, which ended on September 29, 2024.



Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended (1)

September 29

October 1

September 29

October 1

2024

2023

2024

2023















(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)















Revenue 285,473

273,790

845,752

865,770 Net income 39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577















Income tax expense 14,659

11,970

43,287

38,956 Net finance income (5,710)

(5,033)

(17,816)

(12,551) Depreciation and amortization 13,338

11,866

39,038

35,912 EBITDA (2) 61,596

52,627

178,612

174,894















Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company 38,486

33,991

112,833

113,284 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 823

(167)

1,270

(707) Net income 39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577















Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 61

52

177

174

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications.

1 The 2024 fiscal year comprises 52 weeks and the 2023 fiscal year comprised 53 weeks. Each quarter of 2024 and 2023 comprises 13 weeks with the exception of the first quarter of 2023, which comprised 14 weeks.

2 EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRS). Management believes that in addition to net income, this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors including an indication of cash available for distribution prior to debt service, capital expenditures, payment of lease liabilities and income taxes. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating this measure may differ from other companies and, accordingly, the results may not be comparable.

(presented in US dollars)

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements made in the following report contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent Winpak's current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: the terms, availability and costs of acquiring raw materials and the ability to pass on price increases to customers; ability to negotiate contracts with new customers or renew existing customer contracts with less favorable terms; timely response to changes in customer product needs and market acceptance of our products; the potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or vendor consolidation; competitive pressures, including new product development; industry capacity, and changes in competitors' pricing; ability to maintain or increase productivity levels; ability to contain or reduce costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety; changes in Canadian and foreign income tax rates, income tax laws and regulations. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, Winpak disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Financial Performance

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company (Earnings) for the third quarter of 2024 of $38.5 million advanced by $4.5 million or 13.2 percent from the comparable 2023 quarter. The growth in sales volumes raised Earnings by $1.7 million. Gross profit was highly influential, elevating Earnings by $5.4 million. Operating expenses reduced Earnings by $1.8 million. In total, all remaining items lowered Earnings by $0.8 million.

For the nine months ended September 29, 2024, Earnings declined narrowly by 0.4 percent to $112.8 million from the corresponding 2023 result of $113.3 million. The improvement in gross profit was a key factor, augmenting Earnings by $11.7 million. Higher operating expenses led to a contraction in Earnings of $8.4 million. In combination, all other factors reduced Earnings by $3.8 million.

The fiscal year of the Company ends on the last Sunday of the calendar year and is usually 52 weeks in duration. However, the 2023 fiscal year consisted of 53 weeks, with the first quarter comprising 14 weeks, one more week than the current year. The additional week included in the 2023 first quarter was essentially the last week of the 2022 calendar year which contained several statutory holidays. Consequently, it is estimated that this additional week contributed 2 percent to 2023 year-to-date sales volumes and net income results.

Operating Segments and Product Groups

The Company provides three distinct types of packaging technologies: a) flexible packaging, b) rigid packaging and flexible lidding and c) packaging machinery. Each is deemed to be a separate operating segment.

The flexible packaging segment includes the modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films and biaxially oriented nylon product groups. Modified atmosphere packaging extends the shelf life of perishable foods, while at the same time maintains or improves the quality of the product. The packaging is used for a wide range of markets and applications, including fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high performance pouch applications and high-barrier films for converting applications. Specialty films include a full line of barrier and non-barrier films which are ideal for converting applications such as printing, laminating and bag making, including shrink bags. Biaxially oriented nylon film is stretched by length and width to add stability for further conversion using printing, metalizing or laminating processes and is ideal for food packaging applications such as cheese, fluid and viscous liquids, and industrial applications such as book covers and balloons.

The rigid packaging and flexible lidding segment includes the rigid containers, lidding and specialized printed packaging product groups. Rigid containers include portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom and retort trays, which are used for applications such as food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial and healthcare. Lidding products are available in die-cut, daisy chain and rollstock formats and are used for applications such as food, dairy, beverage, pet food, industrial and healthcare. Specialized printed packaging provides packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Packaging machinery includes a full line of horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid products and certain dry products.

Revenue

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $285.5 million, exceeding the prior year comparable level of $273.8 million by 4.3 percent. Volumes expanded by 4.6 percent. Within the flexible packaging operating segment, volume gains amounted to 7 percent. For the modified atmosphere packaging product group, healthy volume growth was achieved at several meat accounts by onboarding much needed new converting capacity. Biaxially oriented nylon product group volumes advanced by 29 percent as the order level in the third quarter of 2023 was severely constrained while several key customers managed excessive inventory levels. The rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment posted volume gains of 1 percent. Rigid container volumes decreased by 4 percent due to a moderate drop in specialty beverage and applesauce container shipments. For the lidding product group, volumes surpassed the prior year by 5 percent predominantly because of specialty beverage lidding volumes. Building on the success achieved with pharmaceutical and nutraceutical accounts in 2023, the specialized printed packaging product group's volumes surged by 16 percent. Fueled by much higher replacement parts sales, packaging machinery volumes vaulted by 34 percent. Selling price and mix changes lowered revenue by 0.3 percent.

For the first nine months of 2024, revenue decreased by $20.0 million from the $865.8 million recorded in the corresponding prior year period. Volumes receded by 0.4 percent. When normalizing for the additional week in the first quarter of 2023, volumes were 1.6 percent higher. The subsequent comments on operating segment and product group volumes are presented on an adjusted basis. The flexible packaging operating segment recorded an uptick in volumes of 4 percent. Modest volume growth for the modified atmosphere packaging product group reflected business gains pertaining to meat and cheese packaging, which was partially mitigated by the curtailment in demand for frozen food packaging. For the biaxially oriented nylon product group, volume growth of 26 percent was a reflection of the recovery from the sharp downturn in demand during the first three quarters of 2023. Specialty film volumes were virtually unchanged. Within the rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment, volumes dropped by 1 percent. The rigid container product group experienced a 3 percent decline in volumes stemming from lower specialty beverage and retort pet food container shipments. Lidding product group volumes were equal to the prior year. Packaging machinery volumes declined by 1 percent. Selling price and mix changes had a negative effect on revenue of $16.0 million.

Gross Profit Margins

Gross profit margins in the third quarter climbed by 2.8 percentage points to 32.0 percent of revenue from the 29.2 percent recorded in the same quarter of 2023. Despite the negative impact on selling prices of heightened competitive pressures and the pass-through of indexing adjustments, material costs declined to a greater extent, generating an increase in Earnings of $6.6 million. Other factors combined to reduce Earnings by $1.2 million. The most notable were greater personnel and depreciation expenses.

For the first nine months of 2024, gross profit margins were 31.9 percent of revenue, expanding by 2.5 percentage points from the 29.4 percent of revenue achieved during the 2023 year-to-date comparative period. Raw material cost reductions significantly outpaced the corresponding selling price decreases, which included the pass-through of indexing adjustments. This differential raised Earnings by $16.4 million. In total, all remaining items lowered Earnings by $4.7 million. The Company's cost structure was adversely affected by higher personnel and depreciation expenses. Due to inflationary pressures, wages increased at a rate well above the historical norm. Conversely, enhanced output levels lowered the effective cost of production.

The raw material purchase price index increased by 1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024. In relation to a year earlier, the index has advanced by 5 percent. During the third quarter, polyethylene resin realized modest appreciation of 5 percent while the prices for other key inputs were relatively unchanged.

Expenses and Other

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024, adjusted for foreign exchange, advanced at a rate of 11.0 percent in comparison to the 4.6 percent growth in sales volumes, thereby having an unfavorable impact on Earnings of $1.8 million. Expenses pertaining to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) project were the main driver. Furthermore, as a consequence of the inflationary environment, personnel and freight costs expanded markedly. The effective income tax rate edged higher because of permanent differences associated with foreign exchange, contracting Earnings by $0.5 million. Lastly, the level of net income attributable to non-controlling interests lessened Earnings by $1.0 million.

On a year-to-date basis, operating expenses, exclusive of foreign exchange, progressed at a rate of 9.4 percent whereas sales volumes fell by 0.4 percent, resulting in a reduction in Earnings of $8.4 million. The main contributing factors were personnel expenses and costs associated with implementing the upgraded ERP system. Foreign exchange had a negative effect on Earnings of $2.4 million due to the unfavorable translation differences recorded on the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities in comparison to the favorable translation differences recorded in the first nine months of 2023. Net finance income added $3.4 million to Earnings as the magnitude of cash invested in short-term deposits and money market accounts, on average, was much higher than a year earlier. Permanent differences elevated the effective income tax rate by 1.8 percentage points, lowering Earnings by $2.3 million. The proportion of earnings attributable to non-controlling interests dampened Earnings by $2.0 million.

Capital Resources, Cash Flow and Liquidity

On February 29, 2024, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") accepted a notice filed by Winpak of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares. The notice provided that Winpak may, during the 12-month period commencing March 4, 2024 and ending no later than March 3, 2025, purchase through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems up to a maximum of 1,950,000 common shares in total, being 3.0 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Winpak as of February 21, 2024, which was fulfilled on May 13, 2024. On October 17, 2024, the TSX accepted a notice filed by Winpak to amend the NCIB to a maximum of 3,250,000 common shares. The price which Winpak will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be generally limited to 11,644 common shares, other than block purchases. All shares purchased will be canceled. In connection with the NCIB, Winpak has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with CIBC World Markets Inc. to facilitate the purchase of common shares under the NCIB, including at times when Winpak would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

During the third quarter of 2024, dividends in Canadian dollars of 5 cents per common share were declared, a significant increase from the 3 cents per common share that had been paid on a quarterly basis since 2007. The Board of Directors is committed to sustainable growth in the quarterly dividend, targeting the achievement of a payout ratio of approximately 10 percent of net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company within the next five years.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance ended the third quarter of 2024 at $516.0 million, an increase of $25.6 million from the end of the second quarter. Winpak continued to generate strong cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital of $60.0 million. The net investment in working capital increased by $2.0 million. Trade and other receivables advanced by $6.9 million, reflecting the timing of customer payments and the higher revenue level relative to the preceding quarter. The $5.5 million growth in inventories was caused by the seasonal buildup of both raw materials and work-in-process inventories. Stemming from the timing of equipment and inventory purchases, trade payables and other liabilities expanded by $9.6 million. Cash was used for property, plant and equipment additions of $26.8 million, income tax payments of $9.5 million and other items totaling $1.9 million. Net finance income provided cash of $5.8 million.

For the first nine months of 2024, the cash and cash equivalents balance decreased by $25.9 million. Cash flows generated from operating activities before changes in working capital were solid at $177.4 million. Investments in working capital amounted to $5.8 million. Trade and other receivables grew by $14.0 million largely due to the higher level of revenue in the current quarter compared to the final quarter of 2023. In addition, inventories climbed by $12.8 million. The planned accumulation of manufactured inventories was partially offset by the continued reversal of aluminum foil inventories that had amassed during 2022. Influenced by the timing of supplier payments relating to inventory, equipment and building additions, trade payables and other liabilities increased by $20.6 million. Cash outflows included: property, plant and equipment expenditures of $101.2 million, common share repurchases of $62.9 million, income tax payments of $44.1 million and other items amounting to $6.8 million. Net finance income produced incremental cash of $17.5 million.

Summary of Quarterly Results























Thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts (US cents)





































Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022































Revenue 285,473

283,496

276,783

275,637

273,790

287,464

304,516

292,365 Net income attributable to equity holders





























of the Company 38,486

38,825

35,522

34,846

33,991

40,006

39,287

31,235 EPS 61

61

55

54

52

62

60

48

Looking Forward

Leveraging the business opportunity pipeline and building upon the solid volume growth achieved in the most recent quarter, Winpak is optimistic about the balance of 2024 as well as the upcoming year. In addition, central banks have initiated the cycle of significant projected interest rate cuts, which should have a positive impact on North American economic growth.

New pet food, healthcare and In-Mold-Label (IML) business will have a positive impact on sales volumes going forward. Furthermore, the strategic addition of new extrusion and converting capacity within the modified atmosphere packaging facility will provide the foundation for volume growth. Based on the preceding factors, the Company is projecting sales volume growth in the range of 5 to 7 percent for the final quarter of 2024 and 4 to 6 percent for 2025.

Over the next twelve months, market expectations are for overall resin prices to decline moderately. Effective October 15, 2024, the Canadian federal government implemented a 25 percent tariff on aluminum foil imported from China. As a result, the Company has expedited the realignment of its sourcing in order to minimize the financial impact. Two significant collective bargaining agreements will expire by mid-2025, adding some uncertainty to the Company's future cost structure. Forecasted sales volume growth will positively influence equipment utilization rates, lowering the overall per unit cost of production. Overall, gross profit margins in the fourth quarter of 2024 should be comparable to the immediately preceding quarter and for 2025, should be within the range of 31 to 32 percent. Capital expenditures are forecast to be $130 million for 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company continued to dedicate significant resources to the multi-year expansion project at the Winnipeg, Manitoba modified atmosphere packaging facility. It will establish a footprint for sizeable volume growth from 2026 onwards. A new cast co-extrusion line at the same facility was recently commercialized, targeting additional growth in the dairy market. Winpak will continue to assess prospective acquisition opportunities that align strategically with the Company's core strengths. Based on the success of the current NCIB program, the Company is evaluating its renewal, effective March 2025.



Winpak Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Third Quarter Ended: September 29, 2024

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP. For a complete set of notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.winpak.com.

Winpak Ltd.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)





















September 29

December 31





2024

2023











Assets





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

515,959

541,870 Trade and other receivables 222,263

207,355 Income taxes receivable



6,352

4,565 Inventories



232,551

219,763 Prepaid expenses



8,144

8,942 Derivative financial instruments 268

1,542





985,537

984,037











Non-current assets:









Property, plant and equipment 606,562

543,387 Intangible assets and goodwill 30,635

31,833 Employee benefit plan assets 11,062

12,209





648,259

587,429 Total assets



1,633,796

1,571,466











Equity and Liabilities





















Current liabilities:









Trade payables and other liabilities 111,639

89,359 Contract liabilities



1,048

1,478 Provisions



600

- Income taxes payable



5,252

3,109





118,539

93,946











Non-current liabilities:









Employee benefit plan liabilities 6,243

6,362 Deferred income



17,818

18,062 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 11,162

12,685 Deferred tax liabilities



52,731

56,762





87,954

93,871 Total liabilities



206,493

187,817











Equity:









Share capital



28,319

29,195 Reserves



189

1,361 Retained earnings



1,363,923

1,319,491 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,392,431

1,350,047 Non-controlling interests

34,872

33,602 Total equity



1,427,303

1,383,649 Total equity and liabilities

1,633,796

1,571,466

Winpak Ltd.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





September 29

October 1

September 29

October 1





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Revenue



285,473

273,790

845,752

865,770 Cost of sales



(194,121)

(193,781)

(576,143)

(611,010) Gross profit



91,352

80,009

269,609

254,760



















Sales, marketing and distribution expenses (25,240)

(22,564)

(74,307)

(70,517) General and administrative expenses (11,632)

(10,647)

(36,766)

(30,758) Research and technical expenses (5,221)

(4,980)

(15,952)

(14,738) Other (expenses) income



(1,001)

(1,057)

(3,010)

235 Income from operations

48,258

40,761

139,574

138,982 Finance income



6,833

6,697

21,461

17,150 Finance expense



(1,123)

(1,664)

(3,645)

(4,599) Income before income taxes 53,968

45,794

157,390

151,533 Income tax expense



(14,659)

(11,970)

(43,287)

(38,956) Net income for the period 39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company 38,486

33,991

112,833

113,284 Non-controlling interests 823

(167)

1,270

(707)





39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577



















Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents 61

52

177

174







































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





September 29

October 1

September 29

October 1





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income for the period 39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577



















Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income: Cash flow hedge gains (losses) recognized 241

(633)

(919)

133 Cash flow hedge (gains) losses transferred to property, plant and equipment (35)

(42)

29

(59)





206

(675)

(890)

74 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income: Cash flow hedge gains (losses) recognized 684

(863)

(879)

91 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements of income 142

37

494

955 Income tax effect



(221)

222

103

(280)





605

(604)

(282)

766 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - net of income tax 811

(1,279)

(1,172)

840 Comprehensive income for the period 40,120

32,545

112,931

113,417



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company 39,297

32,712

111,661

114,124 Non-controlling interests 823

(167)

1,270

(707)





40,120

32,545

112,931

113,417

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Attributable to equity holders of the Company





Share

capital Reserves Retained

earnings Total Non-

controlling

interests Total equity Balance at December 26, 2022 29,195 (972) 1,174,551 1,202,774 36,001 1,238,775

















Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Cash flow hedge gains, net of tax - 199 - 199 - 199 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements











of income, net of tax



- 700 - 700 - 700 Cash flow hedge gains transferred to property, plant and











equipment



- (59) - (59) - (59) Other comprehensive income - 840 - 840 - 840 Net income (loss) for the period - - 113,284 113,284 (707) 112,577 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 840 113,284 114,124 (707) 113,417

















Dividends



- - (4,351) (4,351) - (4,351)

















Balance at October 1, 2023 29,195 (132) 1,283,484 1,312,547 35,294 1,347,841





















































Balance at January 1, 2024 29,195 1,361 1,319,491 1,350,047 33,602 1,383,649

















Comprehensive (loss) income for the period Cash flow hedge losses, net of tax - (1,563) - (1,563) - (1,563) Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements of income, net of tax - 362 - 362 - 362 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to property, plant and equipment



- 29 - 29 - 29 Other comprehensive loss - (1,172) - (1,172) - (1,172) Net income for the period - - 112,833 112,833 1,270 114,103 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period - (1,172) 112,833 111,661 1,270 112,931

















Dividends



- - (5,151) (5,151) - (5,151) Repurchase of common shares (876) - (63,250) (64,126) - (64,126)

















Balance at September 29, 2024 28,319 189 1,363,923 1,392,431 34,872 1,427,303

Winpak Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

September 29

October 1

September 29

October 1

2024

2023

2024

2023















Cash provided by (used in):





























Operating activities:













Net income for the period 39,309

33,824

114,103

112,577 Items not involving cash:













Depreciation 13,313

11,930

39,079

35,969 Amortization - deferred income (432)

(461)

(1,276)

(1,300) Amortization - intangible assets 457

397

1,235

1,243 Employee defined benefit plan expenses 756

623

2,112

2,446 Net finance income (5,710)

(5,033)

(17,816)

(12,551) Income tax expense 14,659

11,970

43,287

38,956 Other (2,351)

76

(3,368)

(2,178) Cash flow from operating activities before the following 60,001

53,326

177,356

175,162 Change in working capital:













Trade and other receivables (6,866)

8,970

(13,997)

14,664 Inventories (5,468)

26,003

(12,788)

46,368 Prepaid expenses 639

(1,530)

798

(5,273) Trade payables and other liabilities 9,618

3,009

20,613

(18,003) Contract liabilities 98

(29)

(430)

(1,864)















Employee defined benefit plan contributions (18)

(1,523)

(1,192)

(2,308) Income tax paid (9,546)

(10,407)

(44,144)

(56,780) Interest received 6,787

6,700

20,865

16,782 Interest paid (1,037)

(1,547)

(3,365)

(4,509) Net cash from operating activities 54,208

82,972

143,716

164,239















Investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net (26,785)

(22,921)

(101,214)

(44,506) Acquisition of intangible assets (6)

(70)

(38)

(356)

(26,791)

(22,991)

(101,252)

(44,862)















Financing activities:













Payment of lease liabilities (409)

(234)

(1,208)

(680) Dividends paid (1,382)

(1,472)

(4,289)

(4,349) Repurchase of common shares -

-

(62,878)

-

(1,791)

(1,706)

(68,375)

(5,029)















Change in cash and cash equivalents 25,626

58,275

(25,911)

114,348















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 490,333

454,746

541,870

398,673















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 515,959

513,021

515,959

513,021

