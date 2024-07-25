Winpak Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

WINNIPEG, MB, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (WPK) today reports consolidated results in US dollars for the second quarter of 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024.



Quarter Ended (1)

Year-To-Date Ended (1)

June 30

July 2

June 30

July 2

2024

2023

2024

2023















(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)





























Revenue 283,496

287,464

560,279

591,980 Net income 39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753















Income tax expense 14,981

13,538

28,628

26,986 Net finance income (5,932)

(3,884)

(12,106)

(7,518) Depreciation and amortization 13,047

11,950

25,700

24,046 EBITDA (2) 61,115

61,621

117,016

122,267















Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company 38,825

40,006

74,347

79,293 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 194

11

447

(540) Net income 39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753















Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 61

62

116

122

















Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications.

1 The 2024 fiscal year comprises 52 weeks and the 2023 fiscal year comprised 53 weeks. Each quarter of 2024 and 2023 comprises 13 weeks with the exception of the first quarter of 2023, which comprised 14 weeks.

2 EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS Accounting Standards (IFRS). Management believes that in addition to net income, this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors including an indication of cash available for distribution prior to debt service, capital expenditures, payment of lease liabilities and income taxes. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating this measure may differ from other companies and, accordingly, the results may not be comparable.

(presented in US dollars)

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements made in the following report contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent Winpak's current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: the terms, availability and costs of acquiring raw materials and the ability to pass on price increases to customers; ability to negotiate contracts with new customers or renew existing customer contracts with less favorable terms; timely response to changes in customer product needs and market acceptance of our products; the potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or vendor consolidation; competitive pressures, including new product development; industry capacity, and changes in competitors' pricing; ability to maintain or increase productivity levels; ability to contain or reduce costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety; changes in Canadian and foreign income tax rates, income tax laws and regulations. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, Winpak disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Financial Performance

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company (Earnings) for the second quarter of 2024 of $38.8 million declined by 3.0 percent from the $40.0 million recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2023. Higher operating expenses led to a contraction in Earnings of $3.2 million. In addition, foreign exchange lowered Earnings by $1.8 million. Furthermore, income taxes subtracted $0.9 million from Earnings. Conversely, gross profit elevated Earnings by $3.7 million. Net finance income added $1.0 million to Earnings.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Earnings amounted to $74.3 million, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the 2023 first half result of $79.3 million. Operating expenses reduced Earnings by $6.7 million. The drop in sales volumes lowered Earnings by a further $2.2 million. Foreign exchange, income taxes and the level of net income attributable to non-controlling interests narrowed Earnings by $2.7 million, $1.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The sizeable expansion in gross profit enhanced Earnings by $6.3 million. Greater finance income benefitted Earnings to the extent of $3.1 million.

The fiscal year of the Company ends on the last Sunday of the calendar year and is usually 52 weeks in duration. However, the 2023 fiscal year consisted of 53 weeks, with the first quarter comprising 14 weeks, one more week than the current year. The additional week included in the 2023 first quarter was essentially the last week of the 2022 calendar year which contained several statutory holidays. Consequently, it is estimated that this additional week contributed 3.0 percent to 2023 first half sales volumes and net income results.

Operating Segments and Product Groups

The Company provides three distinct types of packaging technologies: a) flexible packaging, b) rigid packaging and flexible lidding and c) packaging machinery. Each is deemed to be a separate operating segment.

The flexible packaging segment includes the modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films and biaxially oriented nylon product groups. Modified atmosphere packaging extends the shelf life of perishable foods, while at the same time maintains or improves the quality of the product. The packaging is used for a wide range of markets and applications, including fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high performance pouch applications and high-barrier films for converting applications. Specialty films include a full line of barrier and non-barrier films which are ideal for converting applications such as printing, laminating and bag making, including shrink bags. Biaxially oriented nylon film is stretched by length and width to add stability for further conversion using printing, metalizing or laminating processes and is ideal for food packaging applications such as cheese, fluid and viscous liquids, and industrial applications such as book covers and balloons.

The rigid packaging and flexible lidding segment includes the rigid containers, lidding and specialized printed packaging product groups. Rigid containers include portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom and retort trays, which are used for applications such as food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial and healthcare. Lidding products are available in die-cut, daisy chain and rollstock formats and are used for applications such as food, dairy, beverage, pet food, industrial and healthcare. Specialized printed packaging provides packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Packaging machinery includes a full line of horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid products and certain dry products.

Revenue

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $283.5 million, $4.0 million or 1.4 percent less than the second quarter of 2023. In line with expectations, limited volume growth of 0.4 percent was realized when compared to the second quarter of 2023. The flexible packaging operating segment recorded an expansion in volumes of 3 percent. Volume growth of 3 percent was attained by the modified atmosphere packaging product group, reflecting a slight rebound in order levels for meat protein and cheese applications. For the biaxially oriented nylon product group, volume growth of 17 percent was a reflection of the recovery from the sharp downturn in demand during the first three quarters of 2023. Within the rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment, volumes dropped by 3 percent. The rigid container product group experienced a 5 percent decline in volumes stemming from lower specialty beverage container shipments. Lidding product group volumes were equal to the prior year's comparative quarter. Packaging machinery volumes achieved modest growth of 5 percent. Selling price and mix changes had a negative effect on revenue of $4.9 million.

For the first six months of 2024, revenue fell by 5.4 percent to $560.3 million from $592.0 million in the comparable prior year period. Volume contraction of 2.8 percent was recorded. After taking into account the additional week in the first quarter of 2023, volumes were essentially equal. The subsequent comments on operating segment and product group volumes are presented on an adjusted basis. Within the flexible packaging operating segment, volume gains amounted to 3 percent. For the modified atmosphere packaging product group, limited volume growth reflected the challenges with respect to overall demand at meat protein and frozen food accounts. Biaxially oriented nylon product group volumes advanced by 24 percent as the order level in the first half of 2023 was severely constrained while several core customers managed excessive inventory levels. Specialty film volumes were virtually unchanged. The rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment volumes narrowed by 2 percent. Rigid container volumes decreased by 3 percent due to a moderate drop in specialty beverage and retort pet food container shipments. For the lidding product group, volumes retreated by 1 percent. The contraction in specialty beverage lidding volumes was partially offset by advances in retort pet food and condiment lidding. Building on the inroads made with pharmaceutical accounts in 2023, the specialized printed packaging product group's volumes grew by 4 percent. Influenced by the higher cost of capital, several packaging machinery customers delayed order placement and volumes declined by 13 percent as a result. Selling price and mix changes lowered revenue by 2.5 percent.

Gross Profit Margins

Gross profit margins in the current quarter of 32.5 percent of revenue ascended by 2.3 percentage points from the 2023 second quarter result of 30.2 percent of revenue. Raw material cost reductions significantly outpaced the corresponding selling price decreases, which included the pass-through of indexing adjustments. Additionally, enhanced output levels decreased the effective cost of production. The Company's cost structure was adversely affected by higher personnel, depreciation and consumables expenses.

Gross profit margins in the first six months of 2024 climbed by 2.3 percentage points to 31.8 percent of revenue from the 29.5 percent recorded in the 2023 year-to-date comparative period. Despite the negative impact on selling prices of heightened competitive pressures and the pass-through of indexing adjustments, material costs declined to a greater extent, generating an increase in Earnings of $9.6 million. Other factors combined to reduce Earnings by $3.3 million, the most notable were personnel and depreciation expenses. Due to inflationary pressures, wages increased at a rate well above the historical norm.

During the second quarter of 2024, the raw material purchase price index experienced a decrease of 3 percent compared to the initial quarter of 2024. Over the past 12 months, the index dropped by 2 percent. In the second quarter, polyethylene and nylon resins had the most substantial reductions of 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Expenses and Other

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024, exclusive of foreign exchange, progressed at a rate of 11.6 percent whereas sales volumes increased by 0.4 percent, resulting in a reduction in Earnings of $3.2 million. The main contributing factors were personnel expenses and costs associated with implementing an upgraded enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which commenced in late 2023. Foreign exchange had a negative effect on Earnings of $1.8 million due to the unfavorable translation differences recorded on the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities in comparison to the favorable translation differences recorded in the same quarter in 2023. Net finance income added $1.0 million to Earnings as the magnitude of cash invested in short-term deposits and money market accounts was much higher than a year earlier. Permanent differences elevated the effective income tax rate by 2.4 percentage points, lowering Earnings by $0.9 million.

On a year-to-date basis, operating expenses, adjusted for foreign exchange, advanced at a rate of 8.7 percent in comparison to the 2.8 percent reduction in sales volumes, thereby having an unfavorable impact on Earnings of $6.7 million. Expenses pertaining to the ERP project were the main driver. Furthermore, as a consequence of the inflationary environment and strategic headcount additions, personnel costs expanded markedly. Foreign exchange dampened Earnings by $2.7 million. The negative translation differences recorded on the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in Canadian dollars was in contrast to the positive translation differences recorded in the first six months of 2023. Due to the substantial increase in the balance of cash invested in short-term deposits and money market accounts, net finance income boosted Earnings by $3.1 million. The effective income tax rate was pushed higher in 2024 because of permanent differences associated with foreign exchange, contracting Earnings by $1.8 million. Lastly, the level of net income attributable to non-controlling interests lessened Earnings by $1.0 million.

Capital Resources, Cash Flow and Liquidity

On February 29, 2024, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") accepted a notice filed by Winpak of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding common shares. The notice provides that Winpak may, during the 12-month period commencing March 4, 2024 and ending no later than March 3, 2025, purchase through the facilities of the TSX and other alternative Canadian trading systems up to a maximum of 1,950,000 common shares in total, being 3.0 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of Winpak as of February 21, 2024. The program was fulfilled on May 13, 2024. The price which Winpak paid for any common shares was the market price at the time of acquisition. Daily purchases under the NCIB were generally limited to 11,644 common shares, other than block purchases. All shares purchased were canceled. In connection with the NCIB, Winpak entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with CIBC World Markets Inc. to facilitate the purchase of common shares under the NCIB, including at times when Winpak was not permitted to purchase its common shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance ended the second quarter of 2024 at $490.3 million, a decrease of $64.0 million from the end of the prior quarter. Winpak generated strong cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital of $61.2 million. The net investment in working capital increased by $21.5 million. Trade and other receivables grew by $12.5 million, reflecting the higher revenue level relative to the preceeding quarter. Inventory amounts climbed by $10.0 million as a result of accumulating finished goods inventories prior to the upcoming summer plant maintenance shutdowns. Cash was used for common share repurchases of $56.6 million, property, plant and equipment additions of $27.1 million, income tax payments of $23.8 million, dividend payments of $1.4 million and other items totaling $0.4 million. Net finance income provided cash of $5.6 million.

For the first half of 2024, the cash and cash equivalents balance declined by $51.5 million. Cash flows generated from operating activities before changes in working capital were solid at $117.4 million. Working capital consumed $3.8 million in cash. The $7.3 million increase in inventories was caused by the seasonal buildup of finished goods inventories. Additionally, trade and other receivables escalated by $7.1 million, coinciding with the rise in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024. Stemming from the timing of equipment purchases, trade payables and other liabilities expanded by $11.0 million. Cash outflows included: property, plant and equipment expenditures of $74.4 million, common share repurchases of $62.9 million, income tax payments of $34.6 million, dividend payments of $2.9 million and other items amounting to $2.1 million. Net finance income produced incremental cash of $11.8 million.

Summary of Quarterly Results



































Thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts (US cents)





































Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022































Revenue 283,496

276,783

275,637

273,790

287,464

304,516

292,365

302,532 Net income attributable to equity holders





























of the Company 38,825

35,522

34,846

33,991

40,006

39,287

31,235

29,567 EPS 61

55

54

52

62

60

48

45

































Looking Forward

Building upon the positive profitability performance of the most recent quarter, Winpak is optimistic about the second half of the year. With inflation approaching the targets set by central banks, the anticipated cycle of significant interest rate cuts appears imminent, which should have a positive impact on North American economic growth.

For the balance of 2024, sales volumes will be positively impacted by new rigid container and retort pet food lidding business. In addition, the completion of much needed capacity expansions within the modified atmosphere packaging facility will facilitate further volume growth. For the remainder of 2024, the Company projects sales volume growth to be in the range of 4 to 6 percent.

With raw material costs dropping by 3 percent over the past three months, the pass-through of these decreases to customers with formal price indexing arrangements will be implemented, on average, after a time lag of four months. In the next two quarters, market expectations are that overall resin prices will be relatively stable with some materials projected to increase moderately. The current rate of inflation remains above recent norms and key components of the Company's cost structure continue to be impacted, especially personnel expenses. This is compounded by challenges in attracting and retaining personnel, putting further pressure on compensation levels. Within certain product markets, customer expectations for lower selling prices remains heightened. In contrast, forecasted sales volume growth would serve to lower the overall cost of production on a per unit basis. Taking the above factors into account, gross profit margins for the second half of 2024 should be similar to the level achieved in the most recently completed quarter.

Capital expenditures of approximately $125 to $135 million are forecast for 2024, highlighted by the extensive expansion of the Winnipeg, Manitoba modified atmosphere packaging facility. Winpak is also assessing prospective acquisition opportunities that align strategically with the Company's core strengths. After successfully completing the current NCIB program, the Company is evaluating both the expansion of the current program and its renewal in March 2025.

Winpak Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Second Quarter Ended: June 30, 2024

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP. For a complete set of notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.winpak.com.

Winpak Ltd.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)



























June 30

December 31





2024

2023











Assets





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



490,333

541,870 Trade and other receivables



214,486

207,355 Income taxes receivable



7,461

4,565 Inventories



227,083

219,763 Prepaid expenses



8,783

8,942 Derivative financial instruments



-

1,542





948,146

984,037











Non-current assets:









Property, plant and equipment



592,701

543,387 Intangible assets and goodwill



31,087

31,833 Employee benefit plan assets



11,200

12,209





634,988

587,429 Total assets



1,583,134

1,571,466











Equity and Liabilities





















Current liabilities:









Trade payables and other liabilities



101,141

89,359 Contract liabilities



950

1,478 Provisions



600

- Income taxes payable



2,489

3,109 Derivative financial instruments



765

-





105,945

93,946











Non-current liabilities:









Employee benefit plan liabilities



5,861

6,362 Deferred income



17,878

18,062 Provisions and other long-term liabilities



11,387

12,685 Deferred tax liabilities



52,547

56,762





87,673

93,871 Total liabilities



193,618

187,817











Equity:









Share capital



28,319

29,195 Reserves



(622)

1,361 Retained earnings



1,327,770

1,319,491 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



1,355,467

1,350,047 Non-controlling interests



34,049

33,602 Total equity



1,389,516

1,383,649 Total equity and liabilities



1,583,134

1,571,466













Winpak Ltd.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

















(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





June 30

July 2

June 30

July 2





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Revenue



283,496

287,464

560,279

591,980 Cost of sales



(191,431)

(200,563)

(382,022)

(417,229) Gross profit



92,065

86,901

178,257

174,751



















Sales, marketing and distribution expenses



(24,418)

(22,559)

(49,067)

(47,953) General and administrative expenses



(12,414)

(9,595)

(25,134)

(20,111) Research and technical expenses



(5,435)

(5,480)

(10,731)

(9,758) Other (expenses) income



(1,730)

404

(2,009)

1,292 Income from operations



48,068

49,671

91,316

98,221 Finance income



7,094

5,461

14,628

10,453 Finance expense



(1,162)

(1,577)

(2,522)

(2,935) Income before income taxes



54,000

53,555

103,422

105,739 Income tax expense



(14,981)

(13,538)

(28,628)

(26,986) Net income for the period



39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



38,825

40,006

74,347

79,293 Non-controlling interests



194

11

447

(540)





39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753



















Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents



61

62

116

122







































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)























Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended





June 30

July 2

June 30

July 2





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Net income for the period



39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753



















Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:

















Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized



(354)

478

(1,160)

766 Cash flow hedge losses (gains) transferred to property, plant and equipment



115

(17)

64

(17)





(239)

461

(1,096)

749 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:

















Cash flow hedge (losses) gains recognized



(508)

544

(1,563)

954 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements of income



344

632

352

918 Income tax effect



44

(315)

324

(502)





(120)

861

(887)

1,370 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period - net of income tax



(359)

1,322

(1,983)

2,119 Comprehensive income for the period



38,660

41,339

72,811

80,872



















Attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



38,466

41,328

72,364

81,412 Non-controlling interests



194

11

447

(540)





38,660

41,339

72,811

80,872





















Winpak Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity













(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

































Attributable to equity holders of the Company































Non-





Share

Retained

controlling





capital Reserves earnings Total interests Total equity















Balance at December 26, 2022

29,195 (972) 1,174,551 1,202,774 36,001 1,238,775















Comprehensive income for the period













Cash flow hedge gains, net of tax

- 1,464 - 1,464 - 1,464 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements













of income, net of tax

- 672 - 672 - 672 Cash flow hedge gains transferred to property, plant and













equipment

- (17) - (17) - (17) Other comprehensive income

- 2,119 - 2,119 - 2,119 Net income (loss) for the period

- - 79,293 79,293 (540) 78,753 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- 2,119 79,293 81,412 (540) 80,872















Dividends

- - (2,914) (2,914) - (2,914)















Balance at July 2, 2023

29,195 1,147 1,250,930 1,281,272 35,461 1,316,733















































Balance at January 1, 2024

29,195 1,361 1,319,491 1,350,047 33,602 1,383,649















Comprehensive (loss) income for the period













Cash flow hedge losses, net of tax

- (2,305) - (2,305) - (2,305) Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements













of income, net of tax

- 258 - 258 - 258 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to property, plant and













equipment

- 64 - 64 - 64 Other comprehensive loss

- (1,983) - (1,983) - (1,983) Net income for the period

- - 74,347 74,347 447 74,794 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

- (1,983) 74,347 72,364 447 72,811















Dividends

- - (2,818) (2,818) - (2,818) Repurchase of common shares

(876) - (63,250) (64,126) - (64,126)















Balance at June 30, 2024

28,319 (622) 1,327,770 1,355,467 34,049 1,389,516

















Winpak Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Year-To-Date Ended

June 30

July 2

June 30

July 2

2024

2023

2024

2023















Cash provided by (used in):





























Operating activities:













Net income for the period 39,019

40,017

74,794

78,753 Items not involving cash:













Depreciation 13,086

11,952

25,766

24,039 Amortization - deferred income (426)

(421)

(844)

(839) Amortization - intangible assets 387

419

778

846 Employee defined benefit plan expenses 697

1,072

1,356

1,823 Net finance income (5,932)

(3,884)

(12,106)

(7,518) Income tax expense 14,981

13,538

28,628

26,986 Other (652)

(854)

(1,017)

(2,254) Cash flow from operating activities before the following 61,160

61,839

117,355

121,836 Change in working capital:













Trade and other receivables (12,509)

2,092

(7,131)

5,694 Inventories (9,951)

13,794

(7,320)

20,365 Prepaid expenses 1,754

(1,296)

159

(3,743) Trade payables and other liabilities (1,180)

(10,423)

10,995

(21,012) Contract liabilities 391

(503)

(528)

(1,835)















Employee defined benefit plan contributions (19)

(28)

(1,174)

(785) Income tax paid (23,803)

(20,856)

(34,598)

(46,373) Interest received 6,686

5,141

14,078

10,082 Interest paid (1,062)

(1,593)

(2,328)

(2,962) Net cash from operating activities 21,467

48,167

89,508

81,267















Investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net (27,086)

(12,142)

(74,429)

(21,585) Acquisition of intangible assets (9)

(79)

(32)

(286)

(27,095)

(12,221)

(74,461)

(21,871)















Financing activities:













Payment of lease liabilities (402)

(227)

(799)

(446) Dividends paid (1,436)

(1,443)

(2,907)

(2,877) Repurchase of common shares (56,567)

-

(62,878)

-

(58,405)

(1,670)

(66,584)

(3,323)















Change in cash and cash equivalents (64,033)

34,276

(51,537)

56,073















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 554,366

420,470

541,870

398,673















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 490,333

454,746

490,333

454,746

















