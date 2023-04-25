Winpak Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (WPK) today reports consolidated results in US dollars for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on April 2, 2023.



Quarter Ended (1)



April 2



March 27



2023



2022













(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)





















Revenue 304,516



275,982

Net income 38,736



33,929













Income tax expense 13,448



11,701

Net finance (income) expense (3,634)



283

Depreciation and amortization 12,096



11,909

EBITDA (2) 60,646



57,822













Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company 39,287



33,870

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (551)



59

Net income 38,736



33,929













Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 60



52















Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications.

1 The 2023 fiscal year comprises 53 weeks and the 2022 fiscal year comprised 52 weeks. Each quarter of 2023 and 2022 comprises 13 weeks with the exception of the first quarter of 2023, which comprised 14 weeks.

2 EBITDA is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Management believes that in addition to net income, this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors including an indication of cash available for distribution prior to debt service, capital expenditures, payment of lease liabilities and income taxes. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating this measure may differ from other companies and, accordingly, the results may not be comparable.

(presented in US dollars)

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements made in the following report contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements represent Winpak's current views based on information as at the date of this report. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the Company's actual results could differ, which in some cases may be material, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: the terms, availability and costs of acquiring raw materials and the ability to pass on price increases to customers; ability to negotiate contracts with new customers or renew existing customer contracts with less favorable terms; timely response to changes in customer product needs and market acceptance of our products; the potential loss of business or increased costs due to customer or vendor consolidation; competitive pressures, including new product development; industry capacity, and changes in competitors' pricing; ability to maintain or increase productivity levels; ability to contain or reduce costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in governmental regulations, including environmental, health and safety; changes in Canadian and foreign income tax rates, income tax laws and regulations. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities law, Winpak disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Financial Performance

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2023 of $39.3 million or 60 cents in earnings per share (EPS) exceeded the $33.9 million or 52 cents per share recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022, an increase of 16.0 percent. This represented the highest first quarter earnings achievement for the Company. Organic volume growth elevated EPS by 4.5 cents. Net finance income and foreign exchange augmented EPS by 4.0 cents and 1.5 cents, respectively. The level of income attributable to non-controlling interests added a further 1.0 cent. Conversely, higher operating expenses lowered EPS by 2.0 cents. In addition, gross profit led to a contraction in EPS of 1.0 cent.

The fiscal year of the Company ends on the last Sunday of the calendar year and is usually 52 weeks in duration. However, the 2023 fiscal year consists of 53 weeks, with the first quarter comprising 14 weeks, one more week than the prior year. The additional week included in the 2023 first quarter was essentially the last week of the 2022 calendar year which contained several statutory holidays. Consequently, it is estimated that this additional week contributed 6.0 percent to first quarter 2023 sales volumes and net income results.

Operating Segments and Product Groups

The Company provides three distinct types of packaging technologies: a) flexible packaging, b) rigid packaging and flexible lidding and c) packaging machinery. Each is deemed to be a separate operating segment.

The flexible packaging segment includes the modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films and biaxially oriented nylon product groups. Modified atmosphere packaging extends the shelf life of perishable foods, while at the same time maintains or improves the quality of the product. The packaging is used for a wide range of markets and applications, including fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high performance pouch applications and high-barrier films for converting applications. Specialty films include a full line of barrier and non-barrier films which are ideal for converting applications such as printing, laminating and bag making, including shrink bags. Biaxially oriented nylon film is stretched by length and width to add stability for further conversion using printing, metalizing or laminating processes and is ideal for food packaging applications such as cheese, fluid and viscous liquids, and industrial applications such as book covers and balloons.

The rigid packaging and flexible lidding segment includes the rigid containers, lidding and specialized printed packaging product groups. Rigid containers include portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom and retort trays, which are used for applications such as food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial and healthcare. Lidding products are available in die-cut, daisy chain and rollstock formats and are used for applications such as food, dairy, beverage, pet food, industrial and healthcare. Specialized printed packaging provides packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care markets.

Packaging machinery includes a full line of horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid products and certain dry products.

Revenue

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $304.5 million, $28.5 million or 10.3 percent greater than the first quarter of 2022. Volume growth of 8.7 percent was achieved compared to the initial quarter of 2022. After taking into account the additional week in the current quarter, volume growth was approximately 3 percent. Within the flexible packaging operating segment, volume growth of 1 percent was realized. For the modified atmosphere packaging group, healthy volume growth reflected enhanced demand and business gains relating primarily to protein packaging. Biaxially oriented nylon product group volumes declined significantly as several core customers continue to unwind the excessive inventory levels that accumulated during the recent period of heightened supply chain challenges. In addition, specialty film volumes decreased mainly on account of customer loss. The rigid packaging and flexible lidding operating segment posted volume growth of 8 percent. For the lidding product group, volumes rebounded by 20 percent. In the first quarter of 2022, volumes were constrained by the inability to procure sufficient levels of aluminum foil. Furthermore, improvements in productive capacity have been realized over the past 12 months. Rigid container volumes fell slightly as gains in retort pet food packaging were eclipsed by lower condiment container activity. Packaging machinery volumes advanced by 6 percent. Selling price and mix changes had a modest positive effect on revenue of 2.4 percent. Foreign exchange had a minor negative influence on revenue.

Gross Profit Margins

Gross profit margins narrowed to 28.8 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2023 from the 29.5 percent recorded in the same quarter of 2022. Consequently, EPS was adversely impacted by 1.0 cent. The level of selling price increases moderately outpaced the corresponding rise in raw material costs, generating an increase in EPS of 6.5 cents. The Company benefitted from the notable drop in raw material costs that took place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the temporary delay in passing these along to customers with formal price indexing arrangements. The impact of inflation on both consumables and personnel expenses, coupled with the incurrence of outside warehousing expenses to support the higher balance of inventories, dampened EPS by 7.5 cents.

In the first quarter of the year, the raw material purchase price index receded by 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. In the past 12 months, the index declined by 8 percent. During the first quarter, nylon resin had the most sizeable decrease of 17 percent while polypropylene resin experienced an increase of 13 percent.

Expenses and Other

Operating expenses in the current quarter, adjusted for foreign exchange, progressed at a rate of 13.3 percent which exceeded the growth in sales volumes, resulting in a reduction in EPS of 2.0 cents. Higher personnel costs were the main contributing factor. Foreign exchange raised EPS by 1.5 cents in the quarter largely a result of the weakened value of the Canadian dollar that was in effect to translate transactions in that currency into US dollars. Net finance income added 4.0 cents to EPS as the cash invested in short-term deposits and money market accounts was at much higher rates of interest than a year earlier. A lower proportion of earnings attributable to non-controlling interests augmented EPS by 1.0 cent.

Capital Resources, Cash Flow and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance ended the first quarter of 2023 at $420.5 million, an increase of $21.8 million from the end of the prior year. Winpak continued to generate strong cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $60.0 million. Cash was consumed by net working capital additions of $4.2 million. Inventories decreased by $6.6 million mainly a result of the drop in raw material costs. Due to the timing of supplier payments, trade payables and other liabilities declined by $10.6 million. Cash was utilized for income tax payments of $25.5 million, property, plant and equipment expenditures of $9.4 million, dividend payments of $1.4 million and other items totaling $1.3 million. Net finance income provided incremental cash of $3.6 million.

Summary of Quarterly Results







Thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts (US cents)









































Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



































Revenue 304,516

292,365

302,532

310,254

275,982

279,053

254,166

243,969

Net income attributable to equity holders































of the Company 39,287

31,235

29,567

33,671

33,870

30,031

20,762

28,520

EPS 60

48

45

52

52

46

32

44





































Looking Forward

The first quarter provided solid revenue and earnings performance and for the full year, Winpak is on pace to realize all-time highs for each of these financial metrics.

Monetary policies implemented in the US and Canada have been successful in lowering the rate of inflation and improving the availability of labor. Throughout the remainder of 2023, it is projected that the trend of disinflation will continue and may eventually lead to deflation next year. Economic growth in North America has slowed with a mild recession forecasted for the second half of 2023. The recent stresses in the US financial system appear to have stabilized, however, further turmoil could have a material impact on both economic growth and inflation.

On a normalized basis, the year started with sales volumes advancing modestly with varying results across the Company's product groups. The overall trend of customers lowering the abnormally high level of inventories will continue but is expected to subside by the middle of 2023. Additionally, with production capacity coming on stream later in 2023, new business opportunities will be cultivated by the modified atmosphere packaging and rigid container product groups. Furthermore, the timing of order fulfillment within the rigid container and lidding product groups should have a positive impact on sales volumes. Conversely, the weakening economy may somewhat limit the Company's growth aspirations. Winpak remains optimistic that sales volume growth for the remainder of 2023 will be in the range of 3 to 5 percent.

In aggregate, raw material costs decreased by 12 percent over the past six months. The pass-through of these reductions to customers with formal price indexing arrangements will be implemented, on average, after a time lag of four months. For the balance of 2023, market expectations are that overall resin prices will be relatively stable with some materials projected to increase while others may decrease. Although the long-term outlook for inflation is positive, the current rate remains well above historical norms and key components of the Company's cost structure are directly impacted. The challenges experienced in attracting and retaining personnel and the resulting impact on compensation are also hampering profitability. With several competitors experiencing a much higher than normal magnitude of unsold capacity, the ability to implement selling price increases in 2023 has been extremely limited. Based on the preceding factors, gross profit margins for the rest of 2023 should be comparable to the level achieved in the first quarter of the year.

Capital expenditures for 2023 are forecast to be between $90 million and $100 million. During the first quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors approved a significant expansion of the Winnipeg, Manitoba modified atmosphere packaging facility, which includes the acquisition of additional cast co-extrusion capacity and related ancillary equipment. The building expansion of approximately 200,000 square feet should be completed towards the end of 2024 and the new extrusion line will be available in early 2025, providing the foundation for sizeable volume growth. Longer term, the building expansion has the capability of housing two additional cast co-extrusion lines. Contributing to the Company's more immediate growth targets, new co-extrusion modified atmosphere packaging and injection molded rigid container capacity will be commercialized in the second half of 2023. Concurrently, acquisition candidates will be considered and evaluated when they align strategically with the Company's strengths in sophisticated packaging for food, beverage and healthcare applications and provide a satisfactory economic return for shareholders. It is expected that the recent rise in the cost of capital will limit the number of potential bidders for acquisition opportunities that are of interest to Winpak.

Winpak Ltd.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

First Quarter Ended: April 2, 2023

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent external auditors, KPMG LLP. For a complete set of notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.winpak.com.















Winpak Ltd.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)































April 2

December 25







2023

2022















Assets

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



420,470

398,673

Trade and other receivables



200,438

204,040

Income taxes receivable



3,677

3,573

Inventories



281,547

288,118

Prepaid expenses



8,049

5,602

Derivative financial instruments



396

-







914,577

900,006















Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment



516,341

518,590

Intangible assets and goodwill



32,889

33,110

Employee benefit plan assets



11,322

10,783







560,552

562,483

Total assets



1,475,129

1,462,489















Equity and Liabilities

























Current liabilities:











Trade payables and other liabilities



91,955

102,382

Contract liabilities



1,289

2,621

Income taxes payable



6,602

18,393

Derivative financial instruments



740

1,328







100,586

124,724















Non-current liabilities:











Employee benefit plan liabilities



8,624

8,334

Deferred income



17,915

17,946

Provisions and other long-term liabilities



11,839

12,062

Deferred tax liabilities



59,300

60,648







97,678

98,990

Total liabilities



198,264

223,714















Equity:











Share capital



29,195

29,195

Reserves



(175)

(972)

Retained earnings



1,212,395

1,174,551

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



1,241,415

1,202,774

Non-controlling interests



35,450

36,001

Total equity



1,276,865

1,238,775

Total equity and liabilities



1,475,129

1,462,489

















Winpak Ltd.











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income











(thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Quarter Ended







April 2

March 27







2023

2022















Revenue



304,516

275,982

Cost of sales



(216,666)

(194,452)

Gross profit



87,850

81,530















Sales, marketing and distribution expenses



(25,394)

(22,790)

General and administrative expenses



(10,516)

(8,751)

Research and technical expenses



(4,278)

(4,265)

Pre-production expenses



-

(402)

Other income



888

591

Income from operations



48,550

45,913

Finance income



4,992

273

Finance expense



(1,358)

(556)

Income before income taxes



52,184

45,630

Income tax expense



(13,448)

(11,701)

Net income for the period



38,736

33,929















Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company



39,287

33,870

Non-controlling interests



(551)

59







38,736

33,929















Basic and diluted earnings per share - cents



60

52





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income











(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

















Quarter Ended







April 2

March 27







2023

2022















Net income for the period



38,736

33,929















Items that will not be reclassified to the statements of income:











Cash flow hedge gains recognized



288

-







288

-

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to the statements of income:











Cash flow hedge gains recognized



410

844

Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements of income



286

100

Income tax effect



(187)

(252)







509

692

Other comprehensive income for the period - net of income tax



797

692

Comprehensive income for the period



39,533

34,621















Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company



40,084

34,562

Non-controlling interests



(551)

59







39,533

34,621

















Winpak Ltd.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity











(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)

































Attributable to equity holders of the Company































Non-





Share

Retained

controlling





capital Reserves earnings Total interests Total equity















Balance at December 27, 2021

29,195 (524) 1,050,949 1,079,620 36,119 1,115,739















Comprehensive income for the period













Cash flow hedge gains, net of tax

- 619 - 619 - 619 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements













of income, net of tax

- 73 - 73 - 73 Other comprehensive income

- 692 - 692 - 692 Net income for the period

- - 33,870 33,870 59 33,929 Comprehensive income for the period

- 692 33,870 34,562 59 34,621















Dividends

- - (1,563) (1,563) - (1,563)















Balance at March 27, 2022

29,195 168 1,083,256 1,112,619 36,178 1,148,797















































Balance at December 26, 2022

29,195 (972) 1,174,551 1,202,774 36,001 1,238,775















Comprehensive income for the period













Cash flow hedge gains, net of tax

- 588 - 588 - 588 Cash flow hedge losses transferred to the statements













of income, net of tax

- 209 - 209 - 209 Other comprehensive income

- 797 - 797 - 797 Net income (loss) for the period

- - 39,287 39,287 (551) 38,736 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- 797 39,287 40,084 (551) 39,533















Dividends

- - (1,443) (1,443) - (1,443)















Balance at April 2, 2023

29,195 (175) 1,212,395 1,241,415 35,450 1,276,865

















Winpak Ltd.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(thousands of US dollars) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended



April 2

March 27



2023

2022











Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:







Net income for the period 38,736

33,929

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation 12,087

11,917

Amortization - deferred income (418)

(426)

Amortization - intangible assets 427

418

Employee defined benefit plan expenses 751

1,084

Net finance (income) expense (3,634)

283

Income tax expense 13,448

11,701

Other (1,400)

(2,851)

Cash flow from operating activities before the following 59,997

56,055

Change in working capital:







Trade and other receivables 3,602

(12,818)

Inventories 6,571

(24,006)

Prepaid expenses (2,447)

(3,058)

Trade payables and other liabilities (10,589)

16,556

Contract liabilities (1,332)

(880)











Employee defined benefit plan contributions (757)

(1,494)

Income tax paid (25,517)

(6,529)

Interest received 4,941

167

Interest paid (1,369)

(496)

Net cash from operating activities 33,100

23,497











Investing activities:







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - net (9,443)

(11,936)

Acquisition of intangible assets (207)

(175)



(9,650)

(12,111)











Financing activities:







Payment of lease liabilities (219)

(208)

Dividends paid (1,434)

(1,522)



(1,653)

(1,730)











Change in cash and cash equivalents 21,797

9,656











Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 398,673

377,461











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 420,470

387,117













SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214