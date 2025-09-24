Winpak's Near Term Science-Based Targets Earn SBTi Approval

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") proudly announces that the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) has approved Winpak's near-term science-based emissions reduction targets. These targets, coupled with our vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet, will be the Company's primary means for measuring progress on its sustainability journey.

Winpak commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. Winpak also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions 51.6% per MT of sold product within the same timeframe. These emission reduction goals are aligned with a 1.5°C temperature change trajectory.

"Winpak began its sustainability journey in earnest in 2018. We have made strong progress in reducing energy and emissions intensity over the past 7 years," said Olivier Muggli, President & CEO, Winpak Ltd. "Many Winpak customers have sustainability goals and SBTi commitments, and we are even more well-positioned now to help them reduce their climate impact. I am proud of this commitment by the Winpak organization and look forward to accomplishing these goals."

For more information on Winpak's near-term targets please visit the SBTi webpage.

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of AMERIPEN, Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), PAC Global, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. We develop standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050 at latest. The SBTi is incorporated as a charity, with a subsidiary which will host our target validation services.

Our partners are CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/

Winpak Ltd. Media Contact: Caroline Schroen, Manager, Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]