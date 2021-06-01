Winpak Ltd. Announces Change from In-Person to Virtual-Only Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2021

WINNIPEG, MB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Corporation") (TSX: WPK) announces that the annual general meeting of Winpak shareholders (the "Meeting") originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (CDT) at The Fort Garry Hotel, has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting to be held electronically on the same date at 11:00 a.m. (CDT).

Winpak continues to actively monitor developments relating to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the directives of public health and government authorities for group gatherings and social distancing. To support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of Winpak's shareholders, team members, communities, and other stakeholders, Winpak will convene the meeting in virtual-only format by way of a live audio webcast. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2021, will be able to attend the Meeting electronically using a smartphone, tablet, or computer but will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

Shareholders

A Shareholder who wishes to appoint a person other than the management nominees identified on the form of proxy or voting instruction form (including a non-registered Shareholder who wishes to appoint themselves to attend) must carefully follow the instructions in the Circular and on their form of proxy or voting instruction form. This will include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") at http://www.computershare.com/Winpak after submitting their form of proxy or voting instruction form so that Computershare can provide login credentials to the proxyholder. Computershare will only email the login credentials to your proxyholder provided the appointment has been registered. Failure to register the proxyholder with our transfer agent will result in the proxyholder not receiving a user name to participate in the Meeting and only being able to attend as a guest.

The time for deposit of proxies remains the same; that is 4:30 p.m. (CDT) on June 21, 2021 (the "Proxy Deposit Deadline"). Note that the form of proxy previously distributed to you will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only format and should continue to be used to vote your shares.

Your Vote is Important

Winpak strongly encourages all shareholders, whether or not they plan on participating in the Meeting, to vote by submitting their proxy.

If you are a Winpak shareholder who holds their shares through a broker or other intermediary ("Beneficial Shareholders") and have yet to receive your proxy materials, you should contact your broker or other intermediary immediately for a copy of your form of proxy or other assistance.

As well, Beneficial Shareholders must also complete the additional step of registering their proxyholder online with Computershare at http://www.computershare.com/Winpak by no later than the Proxy Deposit Deadline. A failure to register online will result in a proxyholder not receiving the necessary login credentials, which are required to vote at the Meeting.

How to Attend and Vote at the Virtual Meeting

Step 1 - Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/218094493. Winpak recommends that all shareholders login one hour in advance of the Meeting and confirm that the browser for whichever device they are using is compatible.





- Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/218094493. Winpak recommends that all shareholders login one hour in advance of the Meeting and confirm that the browser for whichever device they are using is compatible. Step 2 - Follow these instructions:

Registered shareholders: Click "Login" and then enter your username (11-digit Holder ID) and the password "winpak2021" (case sensitive). Your username is the 11-digit Holder ID displayed on your form of proxy.

Click "Login" and then enter your username (11-digit Holder ID) and the password " " (case sensitive). Your username is the 11-digit Holder ID displayed on your form of proxy.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Click "Login" and then enter your username and the password "winpak2021" (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered online with Computershare will receive a username by email from Computershare. See details above on registering proxyholders online with Computershare.

Click "Login" and then enter your username and the password " " (case sensitive). Proxyholders who have been duly appointed and registered online with Computershare will receive a username by email from Computershare. See details above on registering proxyholders online with Computershare.

Guests: Click "Guest" and then complete the online form.

Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote at the Meeting and will be able to do so by completing a ballot online during the Meeting, provided they are connected to the internet and properly follow the instructions contained on the website.

Beneficial Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as guests but will not be able to vote at the Meeting. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote at the Meeting or ask questions.

The instructions on how to join the Virtual Meeting will also be posted on Winpak's website at http://www.winpak.com. We look forward to communicating with you virtually at the Meeting.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

For further information: L.A. Warelis, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

