Winpak embraces environmental transparency by disclosing through CDP

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. ("Winpak" or the "Company") today announced that it has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Winpak has disclosed through CDP since 2018, and for 2021 completed CDP's Climate Change questionnaire.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm; in 2021, over 13,000 companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. Over 75% of the S&P 500 disclose and more than 590 investors with US$110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP. By disclosing, Winpak is prepared to handle the increasing demand for environmental transparency from investors, customers and policymakers.

"Winpak is pleased to have achieved a score of B in its latest filing", states Phillip Crowder, Director, Corporate Sustainability. "Winpak has set meaningful Sustainability targets that help us improve as stewards of our utilized resources and ensure we reduce our environmental impact. Disclosing through CDP helps us benchmark our efforts and ensures accountability to our stakeholders."

Simon Fischweicher, Head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive – especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. By disclosing their environmental impact through CDP, Winpak has taken an important first step. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."

The companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.

Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging – Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials. Winpak is actively engaged in driving the principles of a Circular Economy, and is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, PAC Packaging Consortium and CEFLEX.

Learn more about Winpak at www.winpak.com

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a net-zero, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net to find out more.

For further information: Caroline Schroen, Manager, Corporate Communications, 204-889-1015, [email protected]