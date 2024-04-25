Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 28, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2024.  A total of 92.75 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.  The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

 

Votes

For

Percentage

of Votes

For

Votes

Against

Percentage

of Votes

Against

Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri

45,134,910

74.91 %

15,118,006

25.09 %

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

42,919,749

71.23 %

17,333,167

28.77 %

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

45,813,845

76.04 %

14,439,071

23.96 %

Bruce J. Berry

48,301,853

80.17 %

11,951,063

19.83 %

Kenneth P. Kuchma

59,898,460

99.41 %

354,456

0.59 %

Dayna Spiring

59,579,947

98.88 %

672,969

1.12 %

Minna H. Yrjönmäki

45,739,206

75.91 %

14,513,710

24.09 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines.  The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

For further information: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

