Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 28, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2024. A total of 92.75 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri 45,134,910 74.91 % 15,118,006 25.09 % Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 42,919,749 71.23 % 17,333,167 28.77 % Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri 45,813,845 76.04 % 14,439,071 23.96 % Bruce J. Berry 48,301,853 80.17 % 11,951,063 19.83 % Kenneth P. Kuchma 59,898,460 99.41 % 354,456 0.59 % Dayna Spiring 59,579,947 98.88 % 672,969 1.12 % Minna H. Yrjönmäki 45,739,206 75.91 % 14,513,710 24.09 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

For further information: S.M. Taylor, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214