Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 23, 2021, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2021. A total of 85.78 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri 44,055,804 79.08% Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 44,357,152 79.62% Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri 44,368,250 79.64% Bruce J. Berry 42,343,930 76.01% Kenneth P. Kuchma 48,567,840 87.18% Dayna Spiring 55,601,422 99.81% Ilkka T. Suominen 41,772,309 74.98%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.

For further information: L.A. Warelis, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

