Winpak Announces Voting Results

Winpak Ltd.

Jun 24, 2021, 13:48 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX: WPK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 23, 2021, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2021.  A total of 85.78 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

 

 

Votes

For

Percentage

of Votes

For

Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri

44,055,804

79.08%

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

44,357,152

79.62%

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

44,368,250

79.64%

Bruce J. Berry

42,343,930

76.01%

Kenneth P. Kuchma

48,567,840

87.18%

Dayna Spiring

55,601,422

99.81%

Ilkka T. Suominen

41,772,309

74.98%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and in health-care applications.

For further information: L.A. Warelis, Vice President and CFO, (204) 831-2254; O.Y. Muggli, President and CEO, (204) 831-2214

