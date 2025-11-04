Winners for 2025 Webster Awards Announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Winners for the 2025 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening at the 39th annual event. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. Winners information can be found below or see who they are and read/listen to/watch the winners' and finalists' stories here. The awards were presented at a live, in-person event that featured Katie Simpson, CBC Foreign Correspondent, based in Washington, D.C. who shared insights about the Canada-U.S. relationship, and the broader moment in which we exist.

2025 Webster Awards Winners

Best News Reporting of the Year – Print/Digital

-Nancy Macdonald, Pandora's Block, The Globe and Mail

Best News Reporting of the Year – TV/Video

-Global BC Team: Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus, Marsha Gabriel, Joan Marshall, Soren Jensen, Alicia Van Dyk, Grace Ke, Emily Lazatin, Rumina Daya, Catherine Urquhart, Sarah MacDonald, Angela Jung, Alissa Thibault, Troy Charles, Nic Amaya, Clayton Little, Pat Bell, Steve Lyon, Chris Allard, Wayne Hancheruk, Luca Sgaetti, Dylan Baker, Dora Huang, Keith Whitter, Effie Klein, Tyson Stanley, Justin Minshull, Jason Pires, Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy, Global BC

Commentator of the Year/City Mic Award

Presented in Memory of Linda Webster

-Marsha Lederman, The Globe and Mail

Excellence in Arts and Culture Reporting

-Janet Smith, B.C. arts groups grapple with uncertainty after being turned down for Canada Council tour funding, Stir Vancouver

Excellence in Business Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

-Graeme Wood, Nine B.C. public auditors hammered by U.S. regulator, Business in Vancouver

Excellence in Community Reporting

Presented by the Al Roadburg Foundation

-Mike Graeme, How a colonial line shapes Tlingit lands -- and my ancestor's role in it, IndigiNews

Excellence in Environment Reporting

Presented by the Pacific Salmon Foundation

-Matt Simmons, Marty Clemens, Sarah Cox, Lindsay Sample, Michelle Cyca, The healing power of fire, The Narwhal

Excellence in Feature Reporting – Print/Digital

-Lesley Evans Ogden, Getting along with Grizzly Bears, Knowable Magazine

Excellence in Feature Reporting – Radio/Audio

-Enza Uda, Joan Webber, Everybody Loves Jay, CBC Radio - The Current

Excellence in Feature Reporting – TV/Video

-Sophie Hansen, Emily Dineen, Lauren Accili, Lisa Kovtun, At What Cost?The Legacy of Florence Girard, BCIT News

Excellence in Health Reporting

- Mike Hager, Kathryn Blaze Baum, Extended Leave, The Globe and Mail

Excellence in Investigative & Enterprise Journalism

Presented by the B.C. Crown Counsel Association

-Nancy Macdonald, Greg Mercer, Simon Houpt, Canada Soccer's Culture Problem, The Globe and Mail

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Presented by the Law Society of B.C.

-Kim Bolan, Murder for hire: Why B.C. police target the shooters, but those behind the hits operate with 'impunity', Vancouver Sun/Province

Excellence in Multilingual Journalism

-Zoey Zhang, Magazine 26 - The Story of Mon Keang School's Rebirth, Fairchild Television

Also at the 2025 Webster Awards event, the 2025 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Keith Baldrey, the 2025 Bill Good Award was presented to the Sean Holman, and the 2025 Shelley Fralic Award was presented to Laura Palmer. The evening was hosted by Keri Adams, Anchor of CTV Your Morning Vancouver and Karen So, News Anchor, Cantonese News, OMNI Television.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

