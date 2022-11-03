Winners for 2022 Webster Awards Announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The winners in the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening during an online event. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. The event was free for everyone to watch at http://www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards-2022 and can be viewed at this address now as well. For those who wish to see who the finalists and winners are of the 2022 Webster Awards, and to view the submissions, this can be accessed now at https://jackwebster.com/2022-webster-awards-winners/.

Submissions were encouraged from print, radio/podcasts, television and online media sources that cover news, sports, the arts, business, community issues, and more.

Winners of 2022 Webster Awards announced Tweet this

2022 Webster Awards Winners

Winner - Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video

-RCH's Covid ICU, Belle Puri, Christian Amundson, Ethan Sawyer, Liam Britten, Fiona Hopewell-Jensen, CBC Vancouver

Winner - Excellence in Technology Reporting

-FOI Reveals a Problem-Plagued BC $8.9-Million Tech Project, Andrew MacLeod, The Tyee

Winner - Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

-The frontline of conservation: how Indigenous guardians are reinforcing sovereignty and science on their lands, Jimmy Thomson, The Narwhal

Winner - Excellence in Legal Journalism, presented by the Law Society of B.C.

-The Hidden, Deadly Epidemic in Partner Violence, Mary Fowles, The Tyee

Winner - Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

- Floods, Fires and Future: A look at three communities after climate disasters, Sarah Penton, Christine Coulter, Courtney Dickson, Catherine Hansen, CBC Kelowna

Winner - Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour and Economics Reporting, endowed by Jean Cormier

- The Coming Indigenous Power Play, Zoë Yunker, The Tyee

Winner - Commentator of the Year – City Mike Award, presented in memory of Linda Webster

- Steve Burgess, The Tyee

Winner - Best Breaking News Reporting, in memory of Keith Bradbury

- B.C. Floods, Glenda Luymes, Tiffany Crawford, Sarah Grochowski, David Carrigg, Cheryl Chan, Gordon Hoekstra, Joanne Lee-Young, Susan Lazaruk, Richard Lam, Francis Georgian, Jason Payne, Mike Bell, Vancouver Sun and The Province

Winner - Best Reporting in a Language other than English

- Recall- The first documentary about Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-Sen in Canada, Andy Lin, Danny Wang, LSTimes TV

Winner - Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Reporting

- Chinatown Unmasked, Kristen Robinson, Global BC

Winner - Best Community Reporting

- Investigation: Is Vancouver's Chinatown Dying?, Mike Howell, Vancouver is Awesome/Glacier Media

Winner - Excellence in Health Reporting

- A Crisis in Care: The Family Doctor Shortage in Greater Victoria, Jean Paetkau, Deborah Wilson, Kathryn Marlow, Madeline Green, Megan Thomas, Robyn Burns, Gregor Craigie, Bridgette Watson, Andrew Kurjata, Sterling Eyford, Rohit Joseph, CBC Victoria

Winner - Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Print/Online

- The science, geography, and historical roots of a 21st Century disaster, Tyler Olsen, Grace Kennedy, Joti Grewal, Fraser Valley Current

Winner - Excellence in Environment Reporting

- Electric Vehicles: Will they really drive us to a better planet?, Russ Francis, Focus Magazine.

Also, during the 2022 online Webster Awards, Stephen Hume was honoured via a video presentation for the 2022 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award, as was CHEK Media for the 2022 Bill Good Award, and the inaugural Shelley Fralic Award recipient, Jennifer Thuncher of the Squamish Chief, was also honoured via a video presentation. The event was hosted by Mi-Jung Lee, Anchor of CTV News Vancouver and Tina House, Video Journalist, Vancouver, with APTN.

This year's Webster Awards are made possible by Presenting Sponsors: BCGEU, Coldwater Communications, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., Google News Initiative, LNG Canada, Port of Vancouver, TELUS Health and the Urban Development Institute, Pacific Region; Supporting Sponsors: CityNews Vancouver, Langara, Jim Pattison Group, and West Coast Reduction. Webster Award partners are Oh Boy Productions, Glacier Media, and the Vancouver Sun and Province. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

SOURCE Jack Webster Foundation

For further information: Janet Mitchell, Executive Director, Jack Webster Foundation, T 604-603-4218, E [email protected], W www.jackwebster.com