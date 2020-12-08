Winners for 2020 Webster Awards Announced

2020 Webster Awards Winners

Best Breaking News – Online/Print

Scott Brown, Tiffany Crawford, Nick Eagland, Keith Fraser, Dan Fumano, Nathan Griffiths, Gordon Hoekstra, Stephanie Ip, Glenda Luymes, Gordon McIntyre, Derrick Penner, Jennifer Saltman, Rob Shaw, Vancouver Sun/The Province for B.C. Pandemic 2020.

Best Breaking News – Radio

Gord Macdonald, Janet Brown, Terry Schintz, John Copsey, Erin Ubels, Srushti Gangdev, Robyn Crawford, Emily Lazatin, AM980 CKNW for Northern B.C. Murders.

Best Breaking News – TV

Presented in memory of Keith Bradbury

CTV Vancouver News Team, CTV Vancouver for State of Emergency – The Pandemic Arrives in B.C.

NEW THIS YEAR – Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting

Jodie Martinson, Stephen Quinn, Theresa Duvall, Anita Bathe, Mike Killeen, Mark Gryski, N.J. McDonnell, Mark Fairfield, Ross Bragg, Will Howie, Greg Kisser, Matt Brown, Richard Grundy, Fred Gagnon, Ken Leedham, Martin Diotte, Eric Pankratz, Sean MacLaren, CBC Vancouver for When is Enough Enough? A CBC Town Hall from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Best Reporting – Chinese Language

Yuji Zhang, Kristin Johnson, Guo Ding, Nathen Sekhon, Richard Tang, Ricky Tong, Omni Camera Crew, OMNI TV for 20 Years of Vancouver Chinatown's Revitalization: Where Will It Lead?

Best Community Reporting

Marty Hastings, Kamloops This Week for Dalkes lose son, brother to fentanyl — 'This part of me is missing'.

City Mike Award – Commentator of the Year

Presented in memory of Linda Webster

Andrew Nikiforuk, The Tyee.

Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour & Economics Reporting

Endowed by Jean Cormier

Shannon Paterson, Ross McLaughlin, St. John Alexander, Jon Woodward, Allison Hurst, David Molko, Andrew Weichel, Bob Mackin, CTV Vancouver for Economic Catastrophe - BC Business Faces the Pandemic.

Excellence in Science, Technology, Health & Environment Reporting

Andrew Nikiforuk & Amorina Kingdon, Hakai Magazine for From Berth to Death.

Excellence in Legal Journalism

Sponsored by the Law Society of British Columbia

Douglas Todd, Vancouver Sun for British Columbians Fight U.S. Billionaire for 'Right to Roam' in the Wilderness.

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Team Web B.C., CBC British Columbia for Tracking COVID-19 in B.C.

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Online/Print

Gordon Hoekstra, Vancouver Sun for Anatomy of Money Laundering in B.C. Real Estate: 12 cases, $1.7 billion, 20 countries and 30 banks.

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

Wawmeesh Hamilton, Rafferty Baker, Joan Webber, CBC Radio, The Current for Not Alone.

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – TV/Video

Michele Brunoro, David Molko, Penny Daflos, Allison Hurst, CTV Vancouver for Failing Our Most Vulnerable - COVID-19 in B.C. Care Homes.

Finalists in each of the categories were also honoured and a full list of the 2020 finalists and winners can be found at http://www.jackwebster.com/.

During the awards broadcast the 2020 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to John Daly of 980 CKNW, and the 2020 Bill Good Award was presented to Candis Callison, Associate Professor UBC School of Journalism, Writing, and Media & Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Province of British Columbia also delivered a special thank you address to the journalists of the province. The broadcast was hosted by Anita Bathe, co-host and front-line investigative reporter, CBC Vancouver News and can still be viewed at www.ohboy.ca/webster-awards.

This year's Webster Awards were made possible by BCGEU, BCIT, FortisBC, Global Container Terminals Inc., Google, the Jim Pattison Group, LNG Canada, Port of Vancouver, Rogers Sports and Media, and UDI. Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Jack Webster Foundation.

The Jack Webster Foundation was established in 1986, upon the retirement of its namesake, who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter, in order to foster and celebrate excellence in journalism, protect the public interest for British Columbian's, and create a community where trusted outstanding journalism thrives.

