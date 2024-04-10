Winners announced for the Mindset Awards 2023

LONDON, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Four winners have been announced by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the Mindset Awards for excellence in mental health reporting in Canada last year. They were chosen by independent juries from a total of eight finalists, across two categories.

In the category for reporting on the mental health of young people, Laura Lynch (with Rachel Sanders and Catherine Rolfsen) wins first prize for "Emily's story: one activist's journey through climate anxiety" broadcast on CBC Radio's What on Earth on June 25, 2023.

Four winners are announced for the 2023 Mindset Awards for excellence in mental health reporting in Canada. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)

Kenyon Wallace of The Toronto Star wins an Honourable Mention in that category for "Minds Lost in the Maze" within a multi-author series The kids aren't all right. Wallace's article was published on October 30, 2023.

In the category for reporting on mental health in the workplace, Jeremy Hainsworth wins first prize for his five-part series "Existential crisis: There's a mental health problem in B.C.'s courts" published by Vancouver Is Awesome from October 29 to November 2, 2023.

Jana Pruden (with Kasia Mychajlowycz) wins an Honourable Mention in the same category for "Helen in Hell", episode 2 of a Globe & Mail podcast series In Her Defence, released on October 10, 2023.

The awards will be presented at a celebratory lunch on Friday, May 31 at the Canadian Association of Journalists national conference in Toronto. Winners will receive their prizes from, and discuss their work with, Kevin Newman, journalist and former network TV anchor in Canada and the United States.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People has been sponsored since its introduction three years ago by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The Mindset award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health has been sponsored for eight years by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life. Sponsors are not involved in the independent adjudication process.

The Forum is an educational charity promoting the physical and psychological well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada financially supported the creation of the Mindset and En-Tête guides on mental health reporting, with the Forum retaining editorial control. Other aspects of the Forum's work are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Sociéte Radio-Canada, Myriad Canada (formerly KBF) and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.

Please see the Forum website (https://www.journalismforum.ca)

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma

For further information: contact Jane Hawkes, the Forum's Executive Producer, at 1-519-852-4946, [email protected]