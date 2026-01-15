LONDON, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Mindset Awards for excellence in Canadian mental health reporting are expanding - with the introduction of The Mindset Award for Reporting on Addictions in English, and a parallel En-Tête award for work in French.

These awards join the well-established ones for reporting on mental health in the workplace and for reporting about the mental health of young people, also offered in English and French versions by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma.

Applications in both languages and all categories will be accepted for work first published or broadcast in Canada during 2025. Entries open on February 16 and close on March 6, 2026. Applications will be made via the respective Mindset and En-Tête websites. There are no entry fees.

Finalists in all award categories are expected to be announced around the end of March, and winners, chosen by six independent juries, should be announced by the end of April.

The En-Tête Awards will be presented in Montreal on the evening of Wednesday, June 10, and the Mindset awards at a lunch during the Canadian Association of Journalists' national conference on Friday June 12, in Ottawa.

Forum president Cliff Lonsdale said: "These new awards for reporting on addiction are intended to celebrate exceptional journalism consistent with the principles of our twin journalist-to-journalist guides, which have been in widespread use in Canada for more than a decade. We'll be looking for work that materially affects policy or public understanding of all types of addictions, from substance use disorder to gambling and everything in between."

Mindset and En-Tête awards are sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association, B.C. division.

Three successive editions of the printed guides were supported financially by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, on terms which kept editorial control in the Forum's hands.

Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, may also be supported by CBC News, The Globe and Mail, and Myriad Canada, as well as individual donors. We thank CNW for distributing this press release.

For more information in English, please visit www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, at (519) 852-4946, [email protected]. En français, veuillez visiter www.en-tete.ca ou contacter Lise Villeneuve au (514) 895-2106, [email protected]