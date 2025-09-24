WingsUp! Opens First Vancouver Location, Expands Fast-Growing Chicken Wing Franchise to B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Chicken wing chain WingsUp! has opened its first British Columbia location in Vancouver, marking the company's debut on the West Coast as it accelerates its national expansion strategy.

Founded in 2005, the quick-service restaurant brand has built a loyal following with a menu centred on made-to-order, never-frozen wings and a wide variety of signature flavours. With over 36 locations in Ontario and a recent move into Calgary, the Vancouver opening signals a strategic push toward coast-to-coast presence.

Fresh never frozen (CNW Group/WingsUp! Restaurants)

"Vancouver is a natural fit for our brand," said Darren Czarnogorski, President of WingsUp!, in a statement. "The city's appreciation for fresh, high-quality food aligns with our core values."

The company's operational model emphasizes small-format stores designed for dense urban environments, with in-house delivery replacing third-party services to maintain control over quality and customer experience. Orders are available for pickup, delivery, or catering.

Menu offerings include flavours such as Jamaican Hot, Medium BBQ, Honey Garlic Parmesan, and Texas Tequila. The brand positions itself at the intersection of comfort food and convenience, targeting both the lunch crowd and at-home diners.

WingsUp! is also actively recruiting franchisees in British Columbia as part of its westward growth. The company promotes a low-barrier entry for new operators, supported by training, marketing, and a streamlined supply chain.

"This is just the beginning for us in British Columbia," Mr. Czarnogorski added. "We see strong potential in this market and look forward to expanding our footprint across the province."

Franchise inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or via the company's website at wingsup.com.

SOURCE WingsUp! Restaurants

Goran Mamula, 12898342027, [email protected]