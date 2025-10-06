TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Wingstop, a global leader in fast-casual chicken wings with nearly 3,000 restaurants worldwide, is set to open its first location in Calgary in 2026. This marks the brand's first Canadian restaurant outside of Ontario since launching in 2022, part of a 100-location agreement with JPK Capital.

Wingstop serves cooked-to-order, hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, as well as tenders served in 12 bold, distinctive flavours and seasoned fries and housemade dips. The brand has aspirations to be a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, with $4.8 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024.

JPK Capital, the exclusive master franchisee for Wingstop Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has opened 15 locations in Ontario and its first Australian location in Sydney. The global investment firm's expansion into Calgary will begin with three locations during the first half of 2026, including Wingstop Canada's first flagship restaurant at Cadillac Fairview's iconic CF Chinook Centre.

Wingstop's Calgary flagship at CF Chinook Centre will debut a design tailored for Gen-Z customers and positioned to be a cultural hotspot. Features include a live DJ booth and modern interior elements designed to enhance the guest experience and support high foot traffic.

About JPK Capital

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Joe Poulin, JPK Capital is a single-family office focused on long-term value creation through investments in hospitality, technology, and insurance. With a commitment to seeding and scaling iconic brands globally, JPK Capital holds the exclusive Master Development Rights for Wingstop in Canada and Australia through its investment platform, Honey Garlic Holdings ("HGH"). Led by experienced investors and operators, HGH provides strategic oversight, operational excellence, and exceptional guest experience, positioning itself as a leading platform for Wingstop in key international markets. The company owns and operates all Wingstop restaurants in Canada since its inception in 2022 and is planning to open more than 200 locations across Canada and Australia over the next decade, delivering on Wingstop's vision to Serve the World Flavour.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 2,800 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavour, the Flavour Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavours, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on TikTok, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Media Contact

Nadeen Borg

[email protected]

SOURCE JPK Capital