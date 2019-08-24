Wind Energy Moves Destruction Bay Toward a Renewable Future

DESTRUCTION BAY, YK, Aug. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The best solutions for combating climate change in rural and remote Indigenous communities come from the people who live there. That is why Canada is enabling these communities to use less diesel fuel and more renewable energy — driving economic prosperity while protecting our environment.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, today announced a total of $3.1 million in funding for the Kluane First Nation to install and operate wind turbines that will help reduce their community's reliance on diesel.

The community will integrate three 100-kilowatt turbines in Destruction Bay, Yukon, providing a renewable energy source for their local power grid that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create local jobs.

Natural Resources Canada's $2-million investment came from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program, part of the Government of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Crown-Indigenous Relations' and Northern Affairs Canada contributed a $1.1-million investment from the Northern REACHE Program. Both programs support a more sustainable and clean energy future by investing in projects that reduce reliance on fossil fuels in Canada's rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

Canada's climate plan includes measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Green infrastructure and renewable energy technologies are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy.

Quotes

"Moving away from diesel means less pollution, cleaner air, lower energy costs and local job opportunities. We are proud to partner with Indigenous communities as they develop innovative clean energy projects to make their communities more resilient and provide benefits for generations to come."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners to support their vision for a clean-energy future and sustainable economy. Through investments like this, we are working with Northern partners to reduce their reliance on diesel for heating and electricity by switching to more renewable energy sources. This first community-owned wind project in Canada's North is a testament to the leadership and vision of the Kluane First Nation."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Government of Yukon is proud to support Kluane First Nation in developing locally sourced renewable energy that will meet the needs of their community in a sustainable way. This wind energy project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while allowing Kluane First Nation to develop capacity in emerging technologies that can provide both economic and environmental benefits."

The Honourable Ranj Pillai

Government of Yukon, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources

"Kluane First Nation has been working on Renewable Resources since the 80's on micro hydro, geothermal, wind and biomass heating, and to see KFN's wind energy project come to fruition has been a huge accomplishment for all parties involved on this project."

Chief Bob Dickson

Kluane First Nation

