Win-Win Experiences for Customers and Companies Highlighted by Executives from Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson and Amtrak

The event, themed Effortless and Efficient Experiences: A Win-Win for Customers and the Organization, will explore why, to succeed today, the customer must be the true North Star. Experts and thought leaders will explain why organizations that fail to focus on the customer do so at their own peril. The event will also provide solutions and strategies to keep pace in the digital age, including improving data-driven customer support initiatives.

Highlights from the extensive agenda include the following sessions and notable headliners:

Integrating the Contact Center into the Organization-Wide Digital Experience, led by Gabriele Masili, Global Chief Technology Officer, Customer Service and Support, Microsoft

led by , , Johnson & Johnson Success Story: Nurturing Your Manager's Professional Development, led by Kevin Kvech , Director, Sales and Service, Amtrak

This annual event provides solutions to meet the complex communication demands presented by today's multi-channel customer. A highly interactive program offers customer contact industry vice presidents, directors, managers and other senior-level executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Current case studies and emerging best practices

Dynamic industry collaboration zones

Expert panel discussions

Peer-to-peer networking opportunities

