WILLIAMS TREATIES FIRST NATIONS INVESTMENT IN DARLINGTON MARKS NEW ERA OF PARTNERSHIP IN ONTARIO'S ENERGY FUTURE

Historic investment highlights the value of Indigenous ownership, good union jobs, and long-term partnership in Ontario's energy future

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals welcomes the announcement that the Williams Treaties First Nations will make a historic $700 million investment in Ontario Power Generation's Darlington New Nuclear Project, marking the largest collective First Nations investment in a nuclear generation project in Canada.

"This investment demonstrates what is possible when Indigenous communities are given the opportunity to participate as owners and partners in major energy projects," said Society President Rebecca Caron. "Meaningful participation means creating opportunities for Indigenous Nations to help shape projects, share in their success, and exercise free, prior, and informed consent. We welcome this milestone as an example of how major infrastructure can be developed through respect, partnership, and shared prosperity."

As the professionals who help operate, maintain, and advance Ontario's energy sector, Society members know that Ontario's energy future depends on skilled workers, strong partnerships, and long-term investment. The Darlington New Nuclear Project will help meet growing electricity demand while supporting thousands of highly skilled union jobs and strengthening Canada's nuclear supply chain.

The Society recognizes that economic participation must be accompanied by respect for Indigenous rights, meaningful consultation, and environmental stewardship. The Williams Treaties First Nations have made clear that their investment does not alter their Treaty and Aboriginal Rights, their Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Crown, or their expectations for meaningful consultation and accommodation. The Society supports that position and believes successful energy projects must uphold Indigenous rights, environmental stewardship, and accountability to affected communities.

The Society supports approaches to energy development that uphold free, prior, and informed consent and create opportunities for Indigenous communities to participate on their own terms. The Darlington investment demonstrates how Indigenous ownership can create lasting economic benefits while supporting good union jobs, reliable clean electricity, and responsible development.

The Society looks forward to continuing to work with Ontario Power Generation, Indigenous partners, governments, and industry stakeholders to build an energy future that delivers lasting benefits for workers, communities, and future generations.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded more than 80 years ago by engineers who wanted better working conditions, the Society of United Professionals now has members in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Today, the Society represents more than 11,000 professionals in the energy and legal sectors. Among the organizations United Professionals' members work for are Ontario Power Generation, Hydro One, Bruce Power, Independent Electricity System Operator, Legal Aid Ontario, NWMO, the City of Saskatoon, Toronto Hydro, Electrical Safety Authority, Ontario Energy Board, National Judicial Institute, Aboriginal Legal Services, TSSA and Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic.

The Society of United Professionals is Local 160 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), and is affiliated to the Canadian Labour Congress, Ontario Federation of Labour and many local labour councils.

SOURCE Society of United Professionals

Media contact: Jeremy Johnston-Kaye, Communications Officer, 416-553-3516, [email protected]