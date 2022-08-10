Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities.

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Williams Lake, as in so many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Williams Lake Curling Club receives funding to increase accessibility at the club (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $49,414 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Williams Lake Curling Club.

This support will allow the Williams Lake Curling Club to install an elevator at their facility. This upgrade will make the curling club more accessible and encourage local residents and visitors to enjoy the space. It will also allow the Williams Lake Curling Club to host more community events and inclusive programs, including adaptive curling.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Canada Community Revitalization Fund has enabled the Williams Lake Curling Club to move forward with the construction and installation of our elevator. These funds will help improve access for our members, citizens of Williams Lake, and our greater provincial community. Thank you to the Government of Canada for reinvesting in our communities and making projects like these a reality."

- Mike Pedersen, President of the Williams Lake Curling Club

Quick Facts

CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:



adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development, [email protected]; Ben Letts, Communications Manager, Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]