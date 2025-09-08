The number of Canadians including a charitable donation in their Will has doubled in the past five years. With its latest campaign, Will Power builds on that momentum with personalized oil portraits that invite people to picture their legacy.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are about to see themselves in a whole new light — as oil-painted legends. Will Power, a national campaign inspiring Canadians to leave a charitable gift in their Will, is launching an AI photobooth that transforms selfies into classic oil portraits. The goal? To get people thinking about their legacy.

Canadians are using their Wills to give back in a big way. (CNW Group/Will Power)

Until November 15, Canadians can create their free oil portrait at www.willpower.ca/legacy. It's part of Will Power's "Anyone Can Leave a Legacy" campaign, reminding people that you don't need to be wealthy to make a mark. Even 1% in your Will can change the game for a cause you care about, while still putting family first. The campaign will run nationally across TV, print, podcasts, digital, and more.

"We're seeing this interesting change in philanthropy" said Laurie Fox, Will Power Director. "Yes, annual donations are down, but this new trend is emerging. Canadians of average means are making 5 figure donations just by leaving a small percentage to charity in their Will."

Annual research commissioned by the CAGP Foundation shows that the number of Canadians who have left a gift in their Will has doubled in the past five years - from 5% in 2019, to 10% in 2024. And momentum is building: the latest survey shows that 44% of Canadians say they are likely to include a charitable bequest in the future.

Globally, more than 20 countries have launched national campaigns like Will Power, and many are seeing the same upward trend. Notably, Canada ranks third in the world for charitable bequests.

For charities – already stretched beyond capacity – this kind of generosity is a hope on the horizon. "I can't tell you what a difference someone makes when they leave a gift in their Will to us." says Sarah Kreplin, National Director of Philanthropy at L'Arche Canada. "When times are tough, those gifts keep essential programs alive. They also allow us to dream bigger, and start new projects that create lasting change."

Canadians can try the virtual photobooth and access free tools, resources, and professional advice on charitable gifts in Wills at www.willpower.ca/legacy.

About Will Power

Will Power is a national public awareness campaign spearheaded by the CAGP Foundation and the Canadian Association of Gift Planners, and supported by 500 charities, financial and legal advisors. The campaign aims to inspire Canadians to leave a charitable gift in their Will, unlocking billions in funding for important causes across the country.

