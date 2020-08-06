WiLAN Subsidiaries Sign Agreement with Kingston

Polaris, North Star, and SecureWave Grant Licenses and Settle Litigations

OTTAWA. ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Polaris Innovations Limited ("Polaris"), North Star Innovations, Inc. ("North Star"), and SecureWave Storage Solutions, Inc. ("SecureWave") have entered into a license and settlement agreement settling all pending patent litigation matters with Kingston Technology Corporation ("Kingston"). Subject to the license and settlement agreement, Kingston has obtained a license to the Polaris, North Star, and SecureWave patents, which relate generally to semiconductor memory and memory interface technologies. All financial and non-financial terms and conditions of the license and settlement agreement are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

