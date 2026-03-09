Quarterhill to Showcase Integrated Enforcement and Tolling Technologies Advancing Modern Transportation Operations at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2026

Company will exhibit next-generation virtual weigh stations, automated enforcement, AI-enabled sensing, tolling technologies, and integrated data platforms for transportation agencies worldwide

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") solutions, will showcase its integrated commercial vehicle enforcement, tolling, and roadway intelligence technologies supporting multi-modal and smart transportation networks at Intertraffic Amsterdam 2026, one of the world's leading traffic, mobility, and transportation infrastructure exhibitions. The event will take place March 10-13, 2026, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, with Quarterhill exhibiting at stand 01.116.

At the show, Quarterhill will demonstrate how its sensing technologies, vehicle screening tools, enforcement software, and data platforms work together to support commercial vehicle enforcement programs. These integrated solutions help transportation agencies strengthen regulatory compliance, protect roadway infrastructure, and improve safety and efficiency across busy freight corridors.

As agencies move beyond siloed monitoring systems toward fully integrated enforcement environments, Quarterhill's approach connects multiple roadside technologies and data platforms into a single, coordinated system. This enables authorities to identify potential violations in motion, prioritize inspections more efficiently, and improve compliance outcomes without disrupting the flow of traffic.

In addition to its commercial vehicle enforcement technologies, Quarterhill will also showcase capabilities from its AI-enabled tolling back-office solution. The feature is designed to help tolling agencies manage growing service demands and modernize customer support workflows. The technology can handle routine inquiries while routing more complex issues to human agents, enabling customer service teams to focus on higher-value interactions.

"As transportation networks become more complex, agencies are adopting smarter technologies across enforcement, traffic monitoring, and tolling operations to better protect infrastructure, improve safety, and manage growing freight volumes while supporting long-term transportation sustainability," said Chuck Myers, Chief Executive Officer at Quarterhill. "We are proud to showcase integrated enforcement systems that allow agencies to shift from reactive inspections to proactive, data-driven compliance, alongside new digital tools to help modernize tolling operations and customer service for drivers."

At Intertraffic Amsterdam, Quarterhill will unveil several new solutions designed to transform commercial vehicle enforcement and modernize intelligent transportation operations, including:

Virtual Weight Station (VWS) 2.0 – Building on Quarterhill's first-to-market virtual weigh station technology, VWS 2.0 enables agencies to identify potential commercial vehicle violations in real time without requiring permanent roadside inspection facilities. The web-based platform supports more flexible enforcement while improving compliance and protecting roadway assets.

– Building on Quarterhill's first-to-market virtual weigh station technology, VWS 2.0 enables agencies to identify potential commercial vehicle violations in real time without requiring permanent roadside inspection facilities. The web-based platform supports more flexible enforcement while improving compliance and protecting roadway assets. Direct Enforcement – Direct Enforcement enables agencies to identify and cite overweight vehicles in real time using in-lane detection technology. Designed to work within evolving legislative frameworks, Direct Enforcement supports scalable compliance strategies that protect bridges, pavements, and freight corridors without increasing operational burden. It is enforcement built for modern transportation networks.

– Direct Enforcement enables agencies to identify and cite overweight vehicles in real time using in-lane detection technology. Designed to work within evolving legislative frameworks, Direct Enforcement supports scalable compliance strategies that protect bridges, pavements, and freight corridors without increasing operational burden. It is enforcement built for modern transportation networks. SensorLine Fiber-Optic Sensing – High-accuracy fiber-optic sensing solutions that deliver axle-level vehicle detection and classification, including count, direction, and spacing. These systems provide reliable, real-time data inputs that enhance compliance monitoring and inspection targeting.

– High-accuracy fiber-optic sensing solutions that deliver axle-level vehicle detection and classification, including count, direction, and spacing. These systems provide reliable, real-time data inputs that enhance compliance monitoring and inspection targeting. RedFox Multi-Sensor Vehicle Portal – A non-intrusive, high-accuracy vehicle identification and classification solution for ports, borders, and tolling environments that integrates LiDAR, imaging, and next-generation above-ground axle detection. RedFox improves vehicle screening accuracy while reducing installation complexity compared to traditional in-road sensing systems.

– A non-intrusive, high-accuracy vehicle identification and classification solution for ports, borders, and tolling environments that integrates LiDAR, imaging, and next-generation above-ground axle detection. RedFox improves vehicle screening accuracy while reducing installation complexity compared to traditional in-road sensing systems. Icoms Analytics Platform – A cloud-based data and analytics environment designed to integrate roadside sensing and enforcement technologies into a unified operational view. Solutions within the Icoms portfolio, including the TMB Series radar detection platform, enable multilane traffic monitoring, intersection analytics, and near real-time data insights that support safer and more efficient roadway management.

– A cloud-based data and analytics environment designed to integrate roadside sensing and enforcement technologies into a unified operational view. Solutions within the Icoms portfolio, including the TMB Series radar detection platform, enable multilane traffic monitoring, intersection analytics, and near real-time data insights that support safer and more efficient roadway management. Tolling Back Office – Quarterhill's Tolling Back Office AI-enabled capabilities help manage growing service demands by handling routine customer inquiries and routing complex issues to human agents. The result is a tolling system that runs reliably behind the scenes while supporting efficient customer support.

Quarterhill representatives will be available for select media briefings and demos during Intertraffic Amsterdam to discuss how integrated enforcement technologies can support infrastructure protection and operational efficiency initiatives across regional and national transportation networks.

For more information, please visit Quarterhill.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Gateway Group, Inc., T: 949.574.3860, E: [email protected]