WiLAN and Subsidiary Sign License with LG

Parties Settle Litigation

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN and its wholly-owned subsidiary Polaris Innovations Ltd. ("Polaris") have entered into a license agreement and settled litigation relating to TV and display technologies with LG Electronics ("LG"). The licensed patents are related to memory interface technologies and digital display and TV technologies. The license fees payable by LG and all other terms and conditions of this agreement are confidential.

"We are pleased to have settled the litigation with LG and granted LG licenses to various WiLAN portfolios," said Michael Vladescu, President and CEO of WiLAN. "We continue to see companies wanting to take licenses to our Polaris and TV patent portfolios."

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com .

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Wi-LAN Inc.

For further information: Dave Mason, T: 613.688.1693, E: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wilan.com

