Quarterhill Announces Appointment of Burland East to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, today announced the appointment of Burland East to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. East is the CEO of Soledad Realty Capital, LLC, an Advisor at Oxygen Investment Management, and a Member of the Board of Advisors and CFO of Unmanned Aerospace. He has over 30 years of experience on Wall Street as a Managing Director and as an NASD broker-dealer member-owner. Mr. East has led teams of securities analysts and investment bankers and has raised approximately $20 billion in capital (primarily equity) from sophisticated investors globally across 142 large-scale real estate transactions, including 28 IPOs and other transactions. He holds an MBA, Finance from Loyola University Maryland.

"We are excited to welcome Burl to our Board," said Rusty Lewis, Chair of the Board at Quarterhill. "His three decades of capital markets expertise and deep understanding of how to position companies for growth will be invaluable as we execute our growth plan. Burl's experience working with institutional investors and navigating financial transactions will strengthen our board as we advance Quarterhill's strategic initiatives."

"I'm honored to join Quarterhill's board at this pivotal moment," said Mr. East. "Having observed the ITS sector and Quarterhill's competitive positioning, I see a significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with Rusty, the board, and the management team to optimize our financial strategy and drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

For more information, please visit Quarterhill.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's positioning for future growth and success as well as the effective date for Mr. East's appointment. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Quarterhill based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to attract talent and execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Gateway Group, Inc., T: 949.574.3860, E: [email protected]