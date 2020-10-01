WiLAN, a Quarterhill Company, Announces New Intel License Agreement

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) subsidiary Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") today announced a new patent license agreement with Intel Corporation ("Intel") granting Intel certain patent rights for a multi-year term (the "Agreement").

The Agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all litigation pending between WiLAN's Auriga Innovations, Inc. subsidiary and each of Intel, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently pending before the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

The specific consideration payable under the Agreement and all other terms and conditions are confidential.

About WiLAN

WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For further information: For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T : 613.688.1693, E : [email protected]

