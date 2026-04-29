Why Medtech Giants Are Quietly Paying Up for AI Diagnostics

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – There's a quiet bidding war underway for AI diagnostics, and the price keeps climbing. The global AI in medical imaging market is on track to hit $2.20 billion in 2026, with a 34.8% growth rate baked in through 2033[1]. Q1 2026 healthcare M&A activity tells the same story: capital is rotating into AI-enabled platforms that already carry regulatory clearance, recurring revenue, and real clinical data behind them[2]. That description fits a short list of names worth knowing right now: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Danaher (NYSE: DHR), Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF), and DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).

Hospitals are voting with their wallets too. A fresh C-suite survey shows 57% now rank AI clinical solutions as their top technology priority for 2026 to 2027, up from just 19% in 2023[3]. The FDA has made it clear that real-world clinical evidence is now central to clearing AI software, which is exactly why institutional buyers are paying a clinical validation premium for platforms that already have multi-site data behind them[4].

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) just picked up a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards for its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform, VMS+™ 4.0. The Edison Awards are widely considered one of the most prestigious innovation prizes in the world, often called "the Oscars of Innovation," and past Gold winners include Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. For a small-cap medtech company out of Toronto, that is serious company to keep.

The technology behind the award takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart. The company says the results are comparable to a cardiac MRI, but without the million-dollar machine or the months-long wait list. VMS+™ 4.0 is already deployed in hospitals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which is a key reason the Edison judges took notice. Their evaluation process places heavy weight on technologies that have moved past the pilot stage and into real clinical use.

That momentum is showing up in VentriPoint's commercial pipeline. The company recently announced a collaboration with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to roll out VMS+™ across Costa Rica's public and private hospital networks. The Montecristo Group's Hospital Metropolitano also has an existing relationship with Sanford Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States. VentriPoint also recently partnered with First Light Health, an Indigenous-owned medical services company, to bring cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada through a hub-and-spoke model. That program builds on an earlier partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority in northern BC. South of the border, the company signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions targeting cardiac centres in Northern California.

"Being awarded Gold affirms that VMS™ 4.0 has reached that threshold, and reinforces our belief that our platform has significant room to grow as adoption accelerates and new applications emerge," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of VentriPoint.

VentriPoint holds regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its VMS+™ platform is vendor-agnostic, meaning it works with ultrasound equipment from any manufacturer, and is built on more than a decade of proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology. The core value proposition is MRI-grade cardiac imaging at a fraction of the cost, deployable anywhere a standard ultrasound machine already sits. With a growing global footprint, a validated technology platform, and independent recognition from one of the world's top innovation bodies, VentriPoint is positioning itself as a name to watch in precision health.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) completed its acquisition of CathWorks, a privately held medical device company focused on coronary artery disease diagnosis and treatment, for $585 million with potential additional earn-out payments. The deal follows a 2022 co-promotion agreement and brings the CathWorks FFRangio System, an AI-powered, drug-free, wire-free coronary assessment platform, into Medtronic's interventional cardiology portfolio.

"The acquisition of CathWorks significantly enhances Medtronic's interventional cardiology portfolio with an innovative system that empowers physicians with data-driven insights for the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease," said Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary & Renal Denervation business, part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Through our global footprint, welcoming CathWorks to Medtronic will expand access to the transformative FFRangio technology for our customers and their patients worldwide."

The FFRangio System recently demonstrated non-inferiority to wire-based physiology in the ALL-RISE randomized control trial, which enrolled more than 1,900 patients across 59 sites globally. The acquisition is expected to be immaterial to Medtronic's fiscal year 2027 earnings and neutral to accretive thereafter, continuing the company's strategy of targeted tuck-in acquisitions to strengthen its core franchises.

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported first quarter 2026 results showing revenues of $6.0 billion, up 3.5% year-over-year, with non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS growing 9.5% to $2.06. Operating cash flow reached $1.3 billion, supported by strength in Bioprocessing and better-than-expected Life Sciences performance.

"Our team executed well in the first quarter, which enabled us to accelerate innovation, drive productivity gains, and deliver nearly 10% adjusted EPS growth," said Rainer M. Blair, President and CEO of Danaher. "On the top line, we continued on a steady recovery path with strength in Bioprocessing and better-than-expected performance in Life Sciences largely offsetting the impact of a lighter-than-typical Q1 respiratory season at Cepheid."

Danaher raised its full year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $8.35 to $8.55, up from prior guidance of $8.35 to $8.50, and expects full year core revenue growth of 3% to 6%. The company also announced its intention to acquire Masimo Corporation, a provider of pulse oximetry and patient monitoring solutions, citing opportunities to enhance performance through the Danaher Business System and its global scale.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) is highlighting its TULSA-PRO system across seven presentations at the 2026 Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting in Toronto, April 11-15. The commercial-stage medical device company's AI-powered, MRI-guided TULSA Procedure treats prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia without incisions, eliminating procedural blood loss and overnight hospital stays while minimizing side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

"Our significant presence at SIR 2026 comes at an opportune time as leading iMRI procedures, including MRI-guided biopsy and TULSA, are poised to transform how unmet medical needs across the prostate disease spectrum are being addressed," said Arun Menawat, CEO and Chairman of Profound Medical. "Awareness and acceptance of the TULSA Procedure's strong clinical profile, as well as its potential to become the next mainstream treatment modality for most men with prostate disease, is growing."

Presentations will feature data from the Level 1 post-market CAPTAIN randomized controlled trial comparing TULSA against robotic prostatectomy for intermediate-risk prostate cancer. Profound Medical also commercializes Sonalleve, an MRI-guided therapy addressing bone metastases pain palliation, uterine fibroids, and adenomyosis, with its technologies approved across major global markets including the United States, Europe, and Canada.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is showcasing new clinical evidence at the 19th annual Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes Conference in Barcelona, reinforcing the role of continuous glucose monitoring across all diabetes types. A multi-center primary care registry study showed that after one year of Dexcom G7 use, people with Type 2 diabetes not on insulin therapy saw significant improvements in A1C and weight management, while claims data linked Dexcom CGM initiation to meaningful reductions in DKA-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in both children and adults with Type 1 diabetes.

"There is no better global stage than ATTD to showcase how we're shaping the future of glucose biosensing around the world," said Jake Leach, president and chief executive officer at DexCom. "The data presented at ATTD reinforces the need for Dexcom CGM to become the standard of care for all people with Type 2 diabetes, including those not using insulin."

Beyond the clinical data, DexCom is presenting its near- and long-term product roadmap, including upcoming features for Dexcom G7, Dexcom G7 15 Day, and Stelo, its health and wellness offering. The company recently launched Dexcom G7 15 Day in the U.S. and continues expanding its Dexcom Academy HCP education platform across Europe and the Middle East.

Further Reading: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint

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