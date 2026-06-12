As Counter-Drone Demand Surges, Defense Tech Goes on the Offensive

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

As governments race to field affordable counter-drone and tactical autonomy systems, a wave of defense-tech consolidation is rewarding companies that can bolt advanced AI onto proven sensing hardware -- and VisionWave is seeking to put itself at the center of that trend.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary -- The defense and security technology sector has spent the past two years being reshaped by a single, stubborn reality: cheap, weaponized drones are now a battlefield and homeland-security staple, and the systems built to detect, track, and defeat them have become one of the fastest-growing niches in defense spending. Against that backdrop, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) has moved to acquire a controlling interest in an established 3D perception company, signaling its intent to combine AI-driven sensing with proven imaging hardware at exactly the moment the market is paying up for that combination.

On June 8, 2026, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) announced a definitive agreement under which VisionWave will make a strategic equity investment of up to $17.5 million, payable in shares of VisionWave common stock, reflecting a post-investment valuation of approximately $34 million for Foresight. The structure gives VisionWave a path to a controlling 52% stake in Foresight while keeping both companies operating as independent, publicly traded entities. News of the deal sent Foresight shares sharply higher on the day of the announcement, while VisionWave traded up as well -- a notable reaction for a transaction that is being paid in stock rather than cash.

For VisionWave, the move is less about a single acquisition and more about positioning. The company has spent 2026 assembling a defense-and-sensing platform, and folding in a perception specialist with visible-light, infrared, and neuromorphic sensor technology gives it hardware to pair with its own AI and radio-frequency systems. In a sector where the U.S. government is actively weighing direct financial support for domestic drone and counter-drone firms, owning the full stack -- sensors, AI, and RF -- is increasingly the price of admission.

Inside the VisionWave–Foresight Transaction

According to the definitive agreement, the transaction is staged in two parts. In Stage 1, VisionWave will receive 46% of Foresight's issued and outstanding ordinary shares in exchange for VisionWave common stock with an aggregate value of approximately $15.5 million. Upon achievement of a defined commercial milestone -- specifically, the commencement of a binding pilot project using the integrated Perception Platform -- VisionWave will receive an additional 6% stake in exchange for additional VisionWave shares valued at approximately $2 million.

Governance follows the money. VisionWave will have the right to appoint two directors to Foresight's board upon the Stage 1 closing, and one additional director upon the Stage 2 closing. The companies have been explicit that both will continue to operate as independent, publicly traded entities, and that the transaction remains subject to all required regulatory, stock-exchange, and shareholder approvals, along with other customary closing conditions.

The strategic logic centers on integration. Through the collaboration, Foresight's high-resolution visible-light, infrared, and neuromorphic sensor technologies are expected to be combined with VisionWave's AI and radio-frequency-based perception systems. The stated goal is to create more intelligent, real-time perception solutions for defense and security applications -- including counter-unmanned aircraft systems, tactical unmanned systems, border protection, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

"This strategic investment from VisionWave represents an important opportunity to combine our proven perception expertise with advanced AI technologies," said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight. "We believe that it positions Foresight to offer more sophisticated, AI-driven solutions for the growing defense and security markets, where real-time intelligent perception is increasingly critical."

VisionWave Holdings describes itself as a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. Its stated mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea -- a framing that maps directly onto the dual-use demand now driving the sector.

CONTINUED … Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/vwav-landing

Why the Timing Matters: A Sector Bid Up by Drone Dominance

The deal lands in the middle of a remarkable run for U.S. defense-technology equities tied to drones and counter-drone systems. The Pentagon's "Drone Dominance" initiative has set a target of fielding roughly 300,000 lower-cost autonomous systems by the end of 2027, backed by a multi-hundred-million-dollar budget line, and the administration has reportedly explored providing loans and even direct equity stakes to domestic drone manufacturers. That policy backdrop has repeatedly lifted an entire peer group of listed names in 2026.

The investment thesis VisionWave is leaning into is straightforward: as the threat environment intensifies and procurement accelerates, the companies that can deliver intelligent, real-time perception -- not just a sensor or just an algorithm, but the integrated system -- are the ones positioned to win recurring government and commercial business. By moving to control a perception specialist, VisionWave is attempting to graduate from an early-stage platform story into a company with deployable hardware and a clearer commercialization path.

It is worth being clear-eyed about scale. VisionWave is a small-cap, early-stage platform company, and its own filings caution that certain initiatives are early-stage and exploratory, with no assurance of material contributions. The Foresight transaction is also paid in stock, subject to multiple approvals, and structured around a milestone that has not yet been achieved. Those are real execution variables that investors should weigh against the strategic upside.

The Company VisionWave Now Keeps

VisionWave is seeking to put itself squarely alongside a peer set of listed defense-technology names that the market has been rewarding throughout 2026. The contrast in scale and approach across that group helps frame both the opportunity and the risk in VisionWave's strategy.

The following peer comparisons are provided for illustrative and contextual purposes only and do not imply that VisionWave will achieve similar results, valuations, contract awards, or performance. These companies are significantly larger, more established, and have substantially greater resources, revenue bases, operating histories, and market presence than VisionWave, an early-stage platform company. Investors should not assume that VisionWave's strategy or the Foresight transaction will produce comparable outcomes.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) sits at the large-program, system-integration end of the spectrum. On April 8, 2026, Kratos disclosed that it had been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement with a total potential value of up to $446.8 million, contingent on the exercise of all options, to serve as prime contractor on the U.S. Space Force's Ground Management and Integration agreement for the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking program. Kratos is also closely watched for its XQ-58A Valkyrie "loyal wingman" program, which operates alongside manned fighter aircraft -- a reminder of how much larger an established prime can be relative to an emerging platform company.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) anchors the tactical small-UAS and counter-drone side of the group. The company has been selected for the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program of record and has pursued production work with Palantir on GPS-denied navigation. Red Cat's portfolio spans ISR and precision-mission drone families, illustrating how the market is assigning premium valuations to companies with both autonomy software and fielded hardware -- the same dual-stack logic VisionWave is now pursuing through Foresight.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has spent 2026 broadening from drone hardware into higher-margin defense software, most notably through a $196.6 million all-stock acquisition of defense software firm Omnisys. Ondas is positioned across multi-domain ISR, counter-UAS technologies, AI software, and defense communications infrastructure -- a diversification path that, like VisionWave's, is built on the premise that integrated software-plus-hardware platforms command better economics than point products.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) rounds out the comparison from the NDAA-compliant drone-parts manufacturing angle. The company has highlighted that its partner Powerus advanced to Phase II of the Defense Department's Drone Dominance Program with a low-cost, rapidly deployable, U.S.-manufactured drone platform. Unusual Machines underscores the supply-chain dimension of the sector's growth -- the domestic-content and component sourcing that underpins the broader drone buildout VisionWave is aligning itself with.

Taken together, these names map the landscape VisionWave is entering: established primes with billion-dollar revenue bases, mid-cap autonomy and ISR specialists, and emerging suppliers. VisionWave is attempting to carve out a perception-platform position within that field, and the Foresight transaction is its clearest statement yet of how it intends to do so.

What Comes Next

With the definitive agreement signed, the near-term markers for investors are procedural and operational. The Stage 1 closing depends on regulatory, stock-exchange, and shareholder approvals. The Stage 2 stake hinges on the commencement of a binding pilot project using the integrated Perception Platform -- the milestone that converts the partnership from a financing event into a commercial one. And the broader question is whether VisionWave can translate a controlling stake in a perception specialist into the kind of defense and security contracts that the sector's richer valuations are pricing in.

For a market that has spent 2026 bidding up anything connected to autonomous and counter-drone systems, VisionWave's play is a clean test of a simple thesis: that owning integrated perception -- AI, RF, and proven sensors under one roof -- is where durable value in defense technology is increasingly being created.

CONTINUED … Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/vwav-landing

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SOURCES:

[1] Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -- "Foresight Secures $17.5 Million Strategic Investment from VisionWave…" (GlobeNewswire, June 8, 2026; primary company release and source of all deal terms and the CEO quotation)

[2] Stocktwits / Yahoo Finance -- "FRSX Stock Shoots Up 15% Today – Why Investors Are Cheering The Deal With VisionWave Holdings" (June 8, 2026):

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/frsx-stock-shoots-15-today-144908135.html

[3] The Globe and Mail -- counter-drone sector commentary naming VWAV, KTOS, RCAT, ONDS, and UMAC (April 16, 2026):

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/KTOS/pressreleases/1344943/as-the-counter-drone-era-goes-mainstream-this-nasdaq-ai-defense-stock-just-landed-a-world-cup-deployment-order/

[4] Stocktwits -- "Why ONDS, RCAT And Other Drone Stocks Are Surging In Overnight Trading" (Drone Dominance program, Omnisys acquisition; late May 2026):

https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/why-onds-rcat-and-other-drone-stocks-are-surging-in-overnight-trading/cZgi5MvResd

[5] CoinCentral -- "Red Cat, Kratos and Unusual Machines Are Surging…" (Pentagon funding talks, program budget detail; June 2026):

https://coincentral.com/red-cat-kratos-and-unusual-machines-are-surging-is-this-the-start-of-a-drone-stock-supercycle/

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This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Foresight transaction (including Stage 1 and Stage 2 closings, milestone achievement, board appointments, and integration), expected benefits of combining technologies, potential commercial applications, market positioning, government support for drone/counter-drone initiatives, and the Company's ability to secure contracts or realize value from the investment.

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