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NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- The American power grid is about to fail the most important industry it has ever been asked to support. In fact, the dominoes in this potentially disastrous scenario have already begun to fall. Large companies that right now depend heavily on the grid are making behind-the-scenes moves that are key to understanding what's about to happen next. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM).

Microsoft just signed a 20-year deal to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, a facility that has been offline since 2019. Amazon paid $650 million for a single data center campus to co-locate directly with the Susquehanna nuclear station in Pennsylvania. Google signed agreements with Kairos Power for small modular reactors. Meta has issued a request for proposals seeking up to 4 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity. These are the most valuable companies on earth…and they're committing billions of dollars and waiting years to lock in power. They are not doing that because the grid is working. They are doing it because the grid is breaking.

This is the story Wall Street has not priced in yet. And it explains why a tiny Canadian-listed Bitcoin miner with infrastructure in Norway, Bitzero Holdings (AIBZ), just signed a binding letter for a 15-year, $2.6 billion lease.

The Grid Was Built for a Different Century

The American electrical grid was designed for a world where electricity demand grew at one to two percent per year. That's a reliable, manageable rate that is also slow enough to allow utilities to plan their generation and transmission decades in advance with a comfortable margin for error. That world is gone.

A single ChatGPT query consumes roughly 10 times the energy of a Google search. Training the next generation of large language models requires the equivalent power draw of small cities. Industry forecasts from McKinsey now put AI data center capital expenditure at roughly $5.2 trillion between now and 2030. Goldman Sachs Research projects global data center power demand will surge up to 165% by 2030 compared to 2023 levels.

That kind of demand growth has no precedent. The grid was not built for it, the utilities running the grid have no plan for it, and the regulatory framework governing the utilities cannot move fast enough to keep up.

And now the numbers are starting to show it. Berkeley Lab recently found that more than 70% of grid interconnection requests in the United States are ultimately withdrawn because the grid simply cannot accommodate them. Kevin O'Leary, the Shark Tank investor and longtime infrastructure backer, has gone further. He believes 50% of the data centers currently planned across the United States will never be built. That's a startling estimate: Half of the projects sitting on the books, projects backed by some of the deepest pockets in corporate America, will not happen. Not for lack of money. Not for lack of demand. The grid simply cannot deliver the power.

A Local Veto Killed a $12 Billion Data Center

If you want to understand how fragile the U.S. data center pipeline has become, look at what happened in St. Joseph County, Indiana, in September 2025. A developer proposed a $12 billion data center complex, which would have been the largest single project investment in state history. The developer had the capital. They had identified the land. They had support from county economic development officials desperate for the construction jobs and tax revenue.

None of it mattered. The Local Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 against the project. Community members raised concerns about water demands, electricity demands, tax impacts, and the conversion of farmland to industrial use. Sixteen single-family homes and two family farms would have been displaced. The commission shut it down. Twelve billion dollars in proposed investment, killed by seven local officials in a single vote.

This is the new reality across the American data center pipeline. Even when the power is theoretically available, even when the utility is theoretically willing, even when the project has every other piece in place, local opposition can kill it. And local opposition is rising, not falling, as communities across the country wake up to what AI data centers actually consume.

All of it adds up to a long list of local objections. The power load alone strains regional grids. The water demand for cooling competes with the municipal supply. Property tax abatements shift the cost burden onto existing residents. Truck traffic and construction disruption rattle quiet communities for years. And none of it sits well with neighbors who do not directly benefit from the AI boom but bear every one of the local costs.

The result is a pipeline of proposed AI capacity that gets thinner with every passing month. The big projects that survive get bigger. The marginal projects die in committee. The map of where AI data centers can actually get built shrinks.

The Window Closing on Existing Operators

Now ask the obvious question. If the U.S. grid is breaking, the hyperscalers are bypassing it, and local communities are killing new projects, who actually wins? The companies that already own AI-grade power capacity in jurisdictions where the grid works. There are not very many of them.

The Nordic countries, especially Norway and Finland, are the cleanest examples. Both have massive hydroelectric and nuclear generation, cold climates that slash cooling costs, stable governments, and EU data sovereignty protections that make them ideal for AI workloads. For a few years, the Nordics looked like the escape valve for hyperscalers shut out of the U.S. grid.

That window has now mostly closed. Norway has capped new data center operators at just 5 megawatts of initial allocation, which is barely enough to run a small Bitcoin mining operation, let alone an AI training cluster. Finland and Sweden are tightening as well. The companies that secured significant Nordic power capacity before the AI boom kicked in are sitting on something that cannot be replicated, no matter how much capital is thrown at it.

Bitzero (AIBZ) is one of those companies. The company is a licensed grid operator in Norway with direct connections to hydroelectric power plants, all-in power costs of roughly 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour, and more than 1 gigawatt of secured capacity across four sites in Norway, Finland, and the U.S.

In May 2026, Bitzero signed a binding letter for a 15-year lease with OneQode for the entire 110 megawatts at its Namsskogan, Norway site. Total contracted revenue runs approximately $2.6 billion, with implied annual revenue of $178 million at full capacity and a net operating margin of 85%. OneQode is deploying GPU clusters at the site for enterprise AI, large language model training, and sovereign AI workloads. Commissioning is targeted for the first half of 2027.

That deal exists because Bitzero has what almost nobody else has. Secured power in an EU jurisdiction, drawn from renewable supply, running through infrastructure that already exists, and operating outside the utility timelines that have brought US development to a crawl. Everything the hyperscalers are paying billions to recreate in the US, Bitzero already operates in Norway.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in the middle of the largest infrastructure build-out in its history. The company pledged roughly $80 billion toward AI-enabled data centers in fiscal year 2025, with more than half targeted at U.S. facilities, and has already begun scaling a new AI campus in Wisconsin at a cost exceeding $7 billion. The Mount Pleasant facility alone is designed to house hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs in clustered formations for training frontier AI models.

The financial results back up the ambition. In Q1 FY2026, Microsoft posted $77.7 billion in revenue, up 18% year over year, with Azure and other cloud services growing 40%. The company's commercial backlog hit $392 billion, up 51%, meaning future revenue is largely already booked.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported record Q1 FY2027 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with data center revenue alone hitting $75.2 billion, a 92% jump from the same period last year. CEO Jensen Huang closed out the earnings call with a line that landed as more observation than boast: "Demand has gone parabolic."

The driver is agentic AI. Where conversational AI tools are relatively token-efficient, coding agents and multi-agent systems can consume anywhere from 5 to 30 times more compute per task. That multiplier effect is running straight through NVIDIA's order books. Hyperscalers made up slightly over half of NVIDIA's data center revenue, but the rest of the customer base is growing faster, a sign that enterprise adoption is broadening.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is the most contrarian name on this list in the context of an AI data center article, and that's exactly what makes it interesting. Q1 2026 revenue hit $15.9 billion, up 9% year over year, with Software revenue of $7.1 billion, up 11%, and free cash flow of $2.2 billion -- the strongest Q1 FCF in a decade. Software ARR reached $24.6 billion, up 10%.

The AI connection runs through Red Hat OpenShift, which hit a $2 billion ARR run rate, and IBM's watsonx AI orchestration platform, which enterprises use to deploy and govern AI agents across hybrid environments. CEO Arvind Krishna has been explicit that AI is a tailwind for the mainframe business, where the IBM Z17 cycle is driving a 48% year-over-year surge in infrastructure revenue as enterprises move AI inference workloads onto on-premises infrastructure for latency, cost, and data sovereignty reasons.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has had a turbulent period from a governance standpoint. Super Micro faced an accounting investigation and delayed several financial filings in 2024 and 2025, which rattled investors even as the underlying server business continued to grow. The company resolved those issues and returned to compliance, but the episode introduced a credibility discount that still weighs on the multiple relative to peers like Dell.

The bull case is straightforward: Super Micro is the only large server manufacturer with liquid cooling as a core competency rather than an add-on, and liquid cooling is becoming non-negotiable for AI at scale. The bear case is that gross margins are thin and the governance history means institutional investors remain cautious.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) reported Q1 2026 revenue of $35.9 billion, up 35% year over year, with profit rising 58% and gross margin expanding to 66.2%. High-performance computing -- which includes AI accelerators and data center processors -- accounted for 61% of total revenue.

TSMC has raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to more than 30% in U.S. dollar terms and is guiding capital expenditure toward the upper end of its $52 to $56 billion range for the year. Management projects AI chip revenue will grow by more than 50% annually through 2029 -- a forecast that, if even partially correct, means the current buildout cycle has years left to run.

By. Michael Kern

The AI boom is triggering an unexpected and unprecedented bull run in natural gas and power stocks. If you aren't paying attention to the energy demands of data centers, you will miss the biggest energy story of the decade. The smart money is already quietly moving into the few companies prepared to power the trillion-dollar AI machine.

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