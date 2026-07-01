The Most In-Demand Commodity in the $3 Trillion AI Buildout

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NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Forget the chips. Forget the code. The most expensive, in-demand commodity in the entire $3-trillion AI revolution is not a patented algorithm or a new Nvidia GPU. It's power. Specifically, a secure, high-voltage connection to the electrical grid that can deliver $100-500 million worth of juice to a new data center. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), Dell Technologies' (NYSE: DELL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Right now, the largest, richest companies on Earth--Google, Microsoft, Amazon--are in an unprecedented global land rush for energy. They are competing with small cities, massive manufacturing plants, and each other, all because training the next generation of AI models can consume the power equivalent of small nations. They are desperate. They are paying a premium. And yet, they are still waiting four to five years just for the local utility to install a transformer big enough for their needs. This isn't a technical problem. This is a physical infrastructure bottleneck.

One solution to this trillion-dollar crisis has emerged from the most unlikely, and often mocked, corner of the digital world: Bitcoin miners. Specifically, the few smart, ruthless operators who realized years ago that the only way to survive the brutal economics of crypto was to become Energy Aristocrats.

Today, these miners…these former "wild west" digital gold rushers…are among the only players in the world who have the massive, wired-up, grid-ready infrastructure that the AI hyperscalers are begging for. They are flipping the switch and becoming the new AI landlords. And one of them just made it official.

On May 5, Bitzero (AIBZ) signed a binding letter of intent with Singapore-based OneQode for a 15-year, 110MW lease at its Norway data center site, expected to generate approximately $2.6 billion in total contracted revenue over the life of the agreement.

How One Miner Seeks to Solve the Power Crisis

Bitzero (AIBZ) wasn't lucky…they were smart. Years ago, when their peers were focused on buying the latest ASICs and signing short-term hosting leases, Bitzero was focused on one thing: becoming their own utility.

While the industry averages an all-in cost to mine a single Bitcoin around $100,000, Bitzero's cost sits at a remarkably low $50,000. And that wasn't just a happy accident. It's the result of an irreplaceable infrastructure moat they built across the low-cost energy corridors of Scandinavia.

1. The 4.3¢/kWh Power Secret

Bitzero is a licensed grid operator at the 132 KV (high voltage) level in Norway. They own their high-voltage feed lines. mThey own their own substations. They maintain direct connections to hydroelectric power plants. This means they bypass utilities entirely. They eliminate layers of fees and middlemen. This is how they achieve an astonishingly low, all-in electricity cost of just 4.3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Most major data center operators in the US and Europe pay 8 to 12 cents per kWh. Bitzero is delivering power at half the price. This ownership structure is the key to their entire business model. When they want to expand, they don't file an application with a utility and wait years. They work directly with the power plant. This eliminates the lead-time risk that is currently strangling Big Tech.

2. The 1 Gigawatt AI-Ready Runway

Bitzero didn't just build a single mine. They secured a global, multi-site infrastructure footprint with over 1 Gigawatt of potential capacity.

Asset Capacity The Competitive Edge The AI Landlord Play Norway Flagship Up to 325MW 110MW now contracted to OneQode for 15 years. ~$2.6B in

lifetime revenue. Powered by 4.3¢/kWh hydro. Binding Letter delivered. The first domino of the AI landlord thesis is signed. Finland Flagship Up to 1GW 100% renewable. Engineering DD confirms

520MW potential with 400kV connection. The AI hyperscaler's dream. Tailor-made for massive, clean, European AI

workloads and data sovereignty. North Dakota Bunker Up to 300MW 225,000 sq. ft. EMP-proof, nuclear-hardened bunker.

Remote location, massive power potential. The security play. Ideal for sensitive compute, defense contractors, and

highly classified AI data.

These assets are physical, they are owned, and they are protected by multi-year barriers to entry. A competitor cannot simply build a 1GW nuclear/hydro facility in Finland tomorrow. The approvals alone would take a decade. Bitzero already owns the key components.

3. The Lean, Mean, Profit Machine

Bitzero isn't just cheaper on power; it's cheaper on people. While competitors run 40MW facilities with 20 or 30 employees, Bitzero runs its 40MW Norway site with just four to six people.

Advanced software monitors every miner, automatically fixing issues and alerting the small crew only when human intervention is needed. This lean operational structure drives G&A costs down to virtually nothing, widening the EBITDA margin on every megawatt of power.

This cost discipline, combined with the low-cost power, is why Bitzero is able to generate approximately $1 million in monthly EBITDA from its current mining operation alone, before the OneQode contract revenues come online.

How the Pivot Works

The beauty of the "AI Landlord" model is its inherent optionality. The power infrastructure, the substations, and the high-voltage connections required to run a Bitcoin miner are almost identical to what is needed to host a cluster of AI servers (GPUs). Bitzero doesn't have to choose between Bitcoin and AI. It can do both:

When Bitcoin rallies: the company directs maximum power to Bitcoin mining to capture the surging profits.

the company directs maximum power to mining to capture the surging profits. When AI pays more: when a hyperscaler offers a multi-year, high-margin hosting contract, Bitzero shifts capacity from mining to AI compute.

Bitcoin mining serves three critical purposes for the AI landlord business:

Revenue generator: it produces millions in revenue today while the AI side is being built and partnerships are being secured. No need to burn investor capital.

it produces millions in revenue today while the AI side is being built and partnerships are being secured. No need to burn investor capital. Infrastructure proof: running 24/7 compute loads proves the infrastructure is rock-solid and reliable, which is essential for hyperscalers evaluating multi-year agreements.

running 24/7 compute loads proves the infrastructure is rock-solid and reliable, which is essential for hyperscalers evaluating multi-year agreements. Ultimate hedge: it ensures the infrastructure is never idle, guaranteeing revenue and cost recovery even before the first AI customer signs a contract.

The power is the product. Bitcoin mining is the cash flow engine. AI hosting is the prize.

The $2.6 Billion Validation

Theory only goes so far. Eventually, somebody has to write a check. On May 5, OneQode committed to $2.6 billion. The binding letter of intent covers a 15-year lease for the full 110MW of initial capacity at Bitzero's Norway flagship in Namsskogan. OneQode plans a large-scale GPU deployment across the entire 110MW, rolled out in phases, with initial commissioning targeted for the first half of 2027.

That's far faster than the 3-to-5 year buildout timelines hyperscalers are running into elsewhere--a direct function of the fact that Bitzero already owns the grid connection, the substations, and the site itself. The economics are what make this a step-change moment for the company:

~$2.6 billion in total contracted lifetime revenue, excluding annual 3% escalators and pass-through energy costs paid by the client.

85% expected site net operating income margin, implying ~$151 million in annual NOI at full capacity.

Bitzero does not pay the energy bill under the lease structure, keeping overhead minimal and dropping the bulk of revenue straight to the bottom line.

Bitzero CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain called the LOI a "defining milestone" for the company, noting that a lease with OneQode "would represent exactly the type of large-scale, high-performance customer demand we wanted to support with the site." Translation: the strategy is working.

A definitive lease agreement is expected within 60 to 90 days, subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, data-hall design agreement, and IG credit support. Once executed, Bitzero will commission the full buildout, an estimated $1.1 billion project the company plans to finance through debt. Late-stage discussions with multiple banks and financial institutions are already underway, supported by best-in-class supply chain, contractor and engineering partners that are the recognized leaders in direct-to-chip cooling, UPS systems, and HVAC for AI-grade facilities.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) designs and manufactures the high-performance servers and rack-scale systems that sit inside AI data centers, competing directly with Dell in the GPU server market. The company pioneered the direct liquid cooling rack solutions that are now industry standard for high-density AI workloads, and it counts NVIDIA as a core supply chain partner.

The company has had a turbulent period from a governance standpoint. Super Micro faced an accounting investigation and delayed several financial filings in 2024 and 2025, which rattled investors even as the underlying server business continued to grow. The company resolved those issues and returned to compliance, but the episode introduced a credibility discount that still weighs on the multiple relative to peers like Dell.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) has raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to more than 30% in U.S. dollar terms and is guiding capital expenditure toward the upper end of its $52 to $56 billion range for the year. Management projects AI chip revenue will grow by more than 50% annually through 2029 -- a forecast that, if even partially correct, means the current buildout cycle has years left to run.

The risk worth watching is geopolitical. TSMC's manufacturing base is concentrated in Taiwan, and Middle East supply chain disruptions have already put a spotlight on how exposed the global chip supply chain is to external shocks. The company maintains strategic inventories of key materials like helium and hydrogen and has said it sees no near-term operational impact.

Every NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, every AMD Instinct accelerator, every custom silicon chip that goes into an AI data center was printed using ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) equipment. Q1 2026 also revealed something new: for the first time, memory chip system sales exceeded logic chip sales, a 51-to-49 split driven by explosive demand for HBM from SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron to supply AI accelerators.

The China headwind is real and worth flagging. System sales to China fell to 19% of total in Q1 2026, down from 36% in Q4 2025, as export controls progressively restrict what ASML can sell there. The pre-buying cycle for lower-end DUV machines has run its course, and EUV has never been permitted for Chinese customers.

Dell Technologies' (NYSE: DELL) Q1 FY2027 earnings report, released May 29, stopped the market cold. AI-optimized server revenue hit $16.1 billion in a single quarter -- up 757% year over year. Total Q1 revenue came in at $43.8 billion, up 88%, smashing Wall Street consensus by more than $8 billion. The company booked $24.4 billion in AI orders during the quarter and exited with a record $51.3 billion AI backlog. Its active AI customer count surpassed 5,000, up over 50% in six months.

Dell's position in this story is as the system integrator that actually assembles the hardware and ships it to the data center floor. NVIDIA makes the GPUs, TSMC fabricates the chips, but Dell bundles them into rack-scale AI servers, handles procurement, and manages the deployment at scale.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is the buyer, not the seller, of AI data center infrastructure -- but it's worth understanding the scale of that buying because it ripples through every other name on this list. Q1 2026 revenue hit $56.3 billion, up 33% year over year, with operating income of $22.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.31 against estimates of $6.79.

From an energy and infrastructure investment perspective, Meta matters as the demand signal that anchors supply chains. When Meta raises its capex guidance by $20 billion mid-year, transformer backlogs get longer, GPU orders accelerate, and power purchase agreement negotiations intensify across the grid.

By. Michael Scott

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