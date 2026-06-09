Why Corporate Tax Planning Is Becoming a Year-Round Activity

Webtaxonline Expands Year-Round Advisory Services in Response to 2026 CRA Changes

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ask any Canadian business owner what they dread most, and tax season comes up pretty quickly. But here is the thing, tax season is no longer just a season. For incorporated businesses across Canada, tax decisions are happening every single month, and those not paying attention year-round are getting caught off guard.

That is exactly why Webtaxonline, an accounting firm serving businesses across Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga, expanded its corporate tax advisory services. Not because it was a smart business move, but because their clients genuinely needed more than once-a-year help.

The CRA Is Not Waiting for You to Catch Up

This year, the CRA rolled out changes that have quietly shifted the ground beneath Canadian corporations. Stricter T4A reporting, expanded digital filing requirements, and a confirmed capital gains inclusion rate of two-thirds for corporations. These are not minor tweaks. For a business owner managing retained earnings or planning an asset sale, these changes have real dollar consequences that cannot be undone at year-end.

Having Someone in Your Corner All Year

"People come to us in month eleven panicking about something that could have been handled easily in month four," said Abid Manzoor, Lead Tax Advisor at Webtaxonline. "When we work with businesses throughout the year, we can actually protect them, not just report what already happened."

Webtaxonline now structures client engagements around quarterly reviews covering income flow, owner compensation, and CRA installment obligations. With late-filing penalties starting at 5% of unpaid tax plus 1% every month after, the cost of waiting is simply too high.

About Webtaxonline

Webtaxonline is offering corporate tax planning, T2 preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and HST filing to small and medium-sized businesses in Toronto and across Canada.

Website: https://webtaxonline.ca/

SOURCE Webtaxonline

[email protected], Phone: 289-752-1215, Address: 401 Bay St. Suite 1600, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4