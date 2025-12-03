Toronto Accounting Firm Webtaxonline Launches One-Hour Corporate and Small Business Tax Planning Sessions

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Webtaxonline, a leading Toronto-based accounting and tax advisory firm, has announced the launch of its new One-Hour Corporate and Small Business Tax Planning Sessions, designed to help business owners access clear, effective tax strategies without long-term commitments or high upfront fees. The initiative is led by senior tax advisor and accounting professional accountant Abid Manzoor.

With the ever-changing tax requirements in Canada, most of the small and medium-sized business enterprises are left perplexed over deductions, HST management, payroll compliance, and corporate tax efficiencies. Webtaxonline recognized that business owners often need practical, real-time guidance, rather than complex advisory packages or generic tax software solutions. The new one-hour consultations are tailored specifically to the business's structure, revenue model, industry classification, and long-term growth goals.

"Our goal is to make professional tax planning accessible, transparent, and actionable," said Abid Manzoor of Webtaxonline. "Many business owners pay more tax than they need to simply because they don't know which credits and strategies apply to them. These sessions are designed to provide clarity and confidence within just one conversation."

During the session, business owners can expect:

Review of corporate or sole proprietorship tax structure





Guidance on allowable deductions and expense categorization





HST filing and compliance recommendations





Year-end tax planning strategy to reduce overpayment





Opportunity for ongoing advisory, if needed

Webtaxonline services have long been recognized for their focus on accuracy, personalized support, and CRA-compliant planning, serving businesses across Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the broader GTA. The firm continues to expand its offerings to address the needs of entrepreneurs, incorporated professionals, contractors, and growing small businesses.

The One-Hour Corporate and Small Business Tax Planning Sessions are now open for booking online at www.webtaxonline.ca.

About Webtaxonline

Webtaxonline is a Toronto accounting firm providing corporate tax filing, bookkeeping, payroll services, personal tax preparation, HST support, CRA audit assistance, and strategic business advisory. Led by experienced professionals including Abid Manzoor, the firm is committed to helping businesses maximize savings while maintaining full compliance.

SOURCE Webtaxonline

Media Contact: Webtaxonline, Email: [email protected], Phone: 289-752-1215, Website: www.webtaxonline.ca