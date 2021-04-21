Who Says Crime Doesn't Pay?

Mob Artifact NFTs muscle in on the Blockchain Tweet this

Now simply "The Mob Experience," the company will be releasing select Signature items from its extensive collection through OpenSea for purchase as NFTs for a two week period beginning on April 22, 2021.

Signature Artifact NFTs can be viewed at https://MobExperienceNFT.com.

NFTs, or non- fungible tokens, have become the digital counterpart to all things collectable. Even those who have passed on can have their encrypted signatures kept alive on the blockchain.

The Mob Experience's initial release of 8 of its most precious artifacts in its NFT series will include such signature items as:

The only example of a Bugsy Siegal owned handgun,

Meyer Lanksy's jacket, tie, shirt and hat, as a set. The houndstooth jacket is the one matching his friend Bugsy Siegal's and the hat was worn by Meyer upon his return from Israel where he was arrested upon his arrival,

The idea to partner with The Mob Experience in converting the most coveted pieces of its collection into NFTs, was the brainchild of successful model and actor, turned entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor, Michael Evers.

Mr. Evers, said "Never before has a museum quality collection been tied to the NFT market. The opportunity for Mob fans and collectors, as well as NFT owners, to be the only one in the world to own an extraordinary and unique, One of a Kind piece of history is an exciting new first for the NFT marketplace." Evers continued, "Additionally, each owner of an NFT will have the opportunity to have their name or nickname on display in The Mob Experience's Las Vegas real world location alongside the actual physical artifact tied to the NFT they acquired."

Jay Bloom, the original founder of the Las Vegas Mob Experience and current Chairmen of Pegasus Group Holdings, LLC. said "We are excited about the prospect of bringing ownership of these signature pieces as NFTs to the public and making them available to Mob and NFT fans worldwide. Each piece in our collection of 1,500 artifacts is a one of a kind with a story to tell, so too are our initial NFT offerings each going to be a 1 of 1."

The Mob Experience plans to open its interactive, brick and mortar location in a Las Vegas venue during the first quarter of 2022, where the physical artifacts behind the NFTs will be prominently on display.

