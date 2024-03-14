WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR MARCH OF $0.0608 PER SHARE

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of March operations will be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2024. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

For further information: Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO; Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, (403) 266-0767, [email protected], www.wcap.ca