WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. HOLDING INVESTOR DAY

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) is holding a virtual Investor Day this morning, January 5, 2026 from 8:00 - 10:00 am MT (10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET). Members of management will present with a Q&A period to follow.

Registration can be made using the following link (Investor Day Registration) or via Whitecap's website at wcap.ca by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events".

Participants can join by webcast to follow along with the presentation or by phone. The presentation will be made available on Whitecap's website prior to the start of the event. Questions can be submitted via the webcast or the dial-in line:

Dial-in numbers: 1-888-510-2154 or (403) 910-0389 or (437) 900-0527

Shortly after the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on Whitecap's website.

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

For further information, please contact: Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO or Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO, Whitecap Resources Inc., 3800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1G1, Phone: (403) 266-0767, [email protected]