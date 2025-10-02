White Cap Expands North American Operations with Acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has expanded its operations in North America with the acquisition of two businesses: Advanced Forming Solutions (AFS) in the Pacific Northwest and Anchor Construction Industrial Products in Western Canada.

AFS and Anchor Construction Industrial Products are now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

Advanced Forming Solutions (AFS)

With over 40 years of combined experience, AFS is a provider of concrete forming and shoring solutions and equipment to large-scale projects in commercial, civil, government and institutional end markets in the Pacific Northwest, based in Castle Rock, Wash.

Anchor Construction Industrial Products

For over 50 years, Winnipeg-based Anchor Construction Industrial Products has been one of Western Canada's largest distributors of fasteners, power tools, anchors, construction supplies, abrasives, firestop and safety products, serving industrial and commercial end markets with six locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario.

"We are pleased to grow our presence in both the U.S. and Canada with these two strong teams," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "These acquisitions help us serve our customers faster and more efficiently, while creating growth opportunities for our associates and strengthening our local teams. We're looking forward to building upon the strong foundations these businesses have established."

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

