Whistler Blackcomb Straps In for 60th Anniversary Season with New Epic Friend Tickets and Birthday Celebrations

WHISTLER, BC, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Snow is falling in Whistler, setting the stage for an unforgettable start to the season, highlighted by Whistler Mountain's 60th anniversary, targeting an opening date of November 21. With Epic Pass prices set to increase after November 16, now is the time to buy a Pass for the 2025/26 winter season and take advantage of a new benefit designed to celebrate the social side of skiing, Epic Friend Tickets. Give the gift of 50% off lift tickets this winter at Whistler Blackcomb, or any of Vail Resorts' 37 North American resorts, redeemable all season long, plus savings toward a Pass next winter.

Start Planning the Perfect Trip with Friends

Take the back-and-forth out of the group chat and get serious about planning the ultimate mountain getaway. Unwrap the season's most exciting news and events to share with your best travel buddies at Whistler Blackcomb:

Epic Pass Holders and their besties can celebrate winter together with exclusive Epic Friend offers , like buy one, get one drink deals at select resort events this season. More details to be announced.

, like buy one, get one drink deals at select resort events this season. More details to be announced. Whistler Mountain is celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, alongside Blackcomb Mountain's 45th anniversary and 45 years of heli-skiing at Whistler Heli-Skiing . Join us as we honour the athletes, Olympians, pioneers, and visionaries who shaped Whistler Blackcomb, through stories that highlight the people, places, and moments that define it.

is celebrating its this season, alongside Blackcomb Mountain's 45th anniversary and 45 years of heli-skiing at . Join us as we honour the athletes, Olympians, pioneers, and visionaries who shaped Whistler Blackcomb, through stories that highlight the people, places, and moments that define it. Inspired by the winter Olympics? Send it like the pros and explore the Gold Medal Route – an intermediate-to-advanced trail tracing the legacy of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. It's one of seven Wonder Routes at Whistler Blackcomb - a self-guided network of trails, way-points, and stops designed to help guests discover the wonders of both mountains. Even better, book the Ski With An Olympian program and receive top-tier tips and stories along the way.

an intermediate-to-advanced trail tracing the legacy of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. It's one of seven - a self-guided network of trails, way-points, and stops designed to help guests discover the wonders of both mountains. Even better, book the program and receive top-tier tips and stories along the way. Love carving turns down majestic mountains with just you and your friends? Imagine having an area 50 times the size of Whistler Blackcomb to do it in. Whistler Heli-Skiing is an epic bucket list experience for the friend group, from the 'Intro to Heli Skiing' package with two guides to teach you the ins and outs, to the Astar Ultimate package, for experts that want to ski or ride from start to finish without counting runs.

is an epic bucket list experience for the friend group, from the 'Intro to Heli Skiing' package with two guides to teach you the ins and outs, to the Astar Ultimate package, for experts that want to ski or ride from start to finish without counting runs. Pair culinary delights with stunning views across Whistler Blackcomb's distinctive on-mountain restaurants. From the Winemaker Lunch Series at Steeps Grill & Wine Bar featuring a multi-course luncheon complete with wine pairings, to Crystal Hut's signature waffles, Horstman Hut's Bavarian bratwurst and pretzels, and Raven's Nest's Indigenous-inspired fare, there are countless ways to savour the mountain with friends.

featuring a multi-course luncheon complete with wine pairings, to Crystal Hut's signature waffles, Horstman Hut's Bavarian bratwurst and pretzels, and Raven's Nest's Indigenous-inspired fare, there are countless ways to savour the mountain with friends. All about après-ski? Take your time on the self-guided Après Route, following pre-planned paths so no one in the group gets left behind.

Pick The Pass That's Right for You Before Prices Increase November 16

Skiers and riders have until November 16 to purchase an Epic Pass before prices increase. Epic Passes offer significant pre-season savings compared to lift ticket prices, plus exclusive savings all-season long with Epic Mountain Rewards, and now, new Epic Friend Tickets.

Plan to ski as much as possible? Epic Pass ($1,121 USD adults; $572 USD children; $200 USD for Members of the Canadian Armed Forces) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, and all Vail Resorts' 42 mountains including Vail, Breckenridge and Park City, plus access to more than 90 resorts worldwide with partners like Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort, and more. Epic Passes come with Epic Mountain Rewards, which offer exclusive discounts to save on the rest of trip planning, including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals, and more.

Plan to ski just a few days? Whistler Blackcomb Day Passes are customizable from 1-10 days (from $104 CAD per day). EDGE Cards (from $98 CAD per day) are exclusive to residents of Canada and Washington State. Choose between 2, 5, or 10 days, and get exclusive on-mountain perks and benefits (EDGE Cards and Whistler Blackcomb Day Passes do not include Epic Friend Tickets).

The One Where Friends Save This Winter and Next: 50% Off Lift Tickets All Season Long

New this season, season-long Epic Pass Holders who buy now receive six Epic Friend Tickets, giving friends 50% off lift tickets. Even better: what they pay can be applied as credit toward a 2026/27 Epic Pass.** Plus, with Epic Friend Tickets there is no timeline on friendship - their 50% off lift ticket can be redeemed all winter, perfect for surprise powder days.

It's Snowing! First Chair Here We Come: Resort Opening Dates**

Whistler Blackcomb is set to kick off its 60th anniversary season on November 21, marking the start of another legendary winter in British Columbia. Travel with Epic Pass to experience more mountains this season.

October 25: Keystone (CO)

November 7: Breckenridge (CO)

November 14: Vail Mountain (CO)

November 15: Gemsstock at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland)

November 21: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City Mountain (UT), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

November 22: Stowe (VT), Okemo (VT), Mount Snow (VT)

November 26: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

November 29: Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

December 5: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

*Friends who do not hold a 2025/26 Pass can apply the full cost of a single redeemed Epic Friend Ticket toward eligible 2026/27 Passes including Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, and other regional passes for a limited time. The full list of eligible Passes will be available once 2026/27 Passes are on sale. 2025/26 Pass Holders are not eligible for this promotion.

**All opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America.

Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Photos are available for media use here.

