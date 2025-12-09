Vail Resorts Lowers Lift Ticket Prices for Skiers and Riders Who Plan a Month Ahead

New lift ticket discount averages over 30% at 12 top destination resorts

Guests can save $100 or more per lift ticket at Vail Mountain, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Whistler Blackcomb and more

Up to $175 of lift ticket cost can be applied to an Epic Pass for the following season

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- In its latest move to make skiing and riding more accessible, Vail Resorts announced a new discount averaging over 30% off lift tickets at 12 of its top destination resorts for guests who purchase four or more weeks in advance.

"Up until this season, there were two ways to save on lift access at our mountain resorts – you could either purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass pre-season for a huge value, or save a smaller amount on lift tickets by purchasing online at least seven days in advance – our goal is to fill that gap," said Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz. "While we will always give the best deal to our Pass Holders, with this new discount, our hope is to make the sport more accessible for guests who aren't thinking about skiing and snowboarding until winter arrives."

The new lift ticket discount will be available for skiers and riders who plan to visit Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow during the 2025/26 season. At some of the company's largest destination mountains, skiers and riders can save over $100 per lift ticket, depending on the day, by purchasing four or more weeks in advance. If purchased today, the first eligible day for the new savings is January 5, 2026. Lift tickets are available now on all Vail Resorts' 37 North American resorts websites. Lift ticket prices vary by resort and peak period.

Today's announcement follows the company's debut of Epic Friend Tickets earlier this year, which provide friends of season-long Epic Pass Holders with half off lift tickets to celebrate the social side of skiing. The Epic Friend Ticket discount is off window pricing and cannot be combined with this new discount.

As an additional step to make skiing and riding more accessible, Vail Resorts guests with a lift ticket this season can turn their ticket in for savings on an Epic Pass for next season. Epic Friends can use the total cost paid, and all other lift ticket purchasers can apply up to $175 of what they paid. Restrictions apply.*

Nearly 75% of Vail Resorts visitation comes from skiers and riders with a season-long Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass purchased ahead of the winter season, and the remaining ~25% of visitation is from guests who purchase a lift ticket. Less than 2% of visitation comes from guests who purchased their skiing at the ticket window. In 2019, Vail Resorts introduced Epic 1-7 Day Passes** for more occasional skiers and riders which provide up to 65% off compared to the cost of lift tickets when purchased ahead of the season.

Today's announcement underscores Vail Resorts' commitment to reimagining every step of the guest experience. Alongside making the sport more accessible, the company is focused on a series of enhancements – from simplifying how you book your trip to transforming how you get your gear. This season, resorts will also be celebrating what makes each of them unique--and guests can look forward to more events, enhanced dining options on the mountain, a new connected Ski & Ride School experience, and continued improvements to on-mountain flow through investments in new lifts and real-time lift-wait transparency.

*With the 2026/27 Epic Pass Lift Ticket Promotion, guests who were not a season Pass Holder in the 2025/26 North American winter season and purchased and scanned a lift ticket in 2025/26 at one of our owned and operated North American Resorts can apply the purchase price of the qualifying lift ticket, up to $175 USD, towards the purchase of an Eligible Pass for the 2026/27 North American winter season ("Offer"). Please note that lift tickets purchased and scanned prior to the 2025/26 winter season do not qualify and this Offer is only available to guests who were not season Pass Holders (including Epic Day Pass Holders and Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass Holders) during the 2025/26 North American winter season. See Full Terms Here.

**Epic Day Passes are currently off sale for the 2025/26 winter season. The prices above were the prices of an Epic 1-Day Pass with access to Vail Mountain when it went off sale December 4, 2025. Epic Day Passes also come with Epic Mountain Rewards for 20% off savings on food, group ski and ride school and more, which lift tickets do not come with.

